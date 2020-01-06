Shock Range Rover future revealed in this week's Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we have a scoop on Range Rover’s shock future, which exclusive images of the new mid-size electric SUV that will shape the brand’s design going forwards.

We also have a brilliant baby hatchback test as the impressive Hyundai Inster goes head-to-head with the BYD Dolphin Surf.

Plus, we have all the latest on the cars that qualify for the new Electric Car Grant, and have the inside track on AMG’s fast future.

In the drives section we get to grips with the new Audi A6 PHEV, get behind the wheel of the opulent Rolls-Royce Cullinan and try out the Xiaomi SU7.

If that wasn’t enough we have a mega summer tyre test, with the UK’s toughest rubber put through its paces to find the best buy for your car.

