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UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid tested in this week’s Auto Express

In Auto Express magazine this week we drive the new BYD Dolphin G and have an exclusive image of the shock new Vauxhall Astra

By:Pete Baiden
17 Jun 2026
Auto Express Issue 1,938

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the new BYD Dolphin G to see if the UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid can challenge the supermini elite.

We also have an exclusive image of the all-new Vauxhall Astra, which could go estate only. Plus, we take a closer look at the stunning electric BMW M Concept and get the lowdown on the reborn Audi A6 Allroad.

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In the drives section we get an early taste of the new BMW X5, try out the Mitsubishi L200 pick-up and get behind the wheel of the Leapmotor B05.

If that wasn’t enough we have a budget seven-set SUV showdown as the MGS9 and Chery Tiggo 9 go head-to-head.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

How to buy Auto Express

This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now and there's a whole range of ways to get your hands on it! Find out more below.

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The best value available to our readers is an Auto Express subscription. You can try your first 6 issues for just £1, plus all new subscribers will receive a free welcome gift when they join.

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We deliver free, straight to an address of your choosing so you can be sure that you'll never miss an issue. If you wish to continue your subscription after your trial ends you save a massive 45 per cent on the shop price, paying just £32.99 every 3 months.

Our money back guarantee means that should you need to cancel at any point we will refund any unmailed issues, you can't beat that value!  

Click here to visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express...

Digital editions

If you prefer to read Auto Express on your desktop, tablet or phone, you can get the digital edition through our online partner Zinio. Single issues are available from £2.99 or a subscription for an entire year is just £90.99. 

Click here to download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio...

Single issues

If you don't want to get your next 6 Auto Express issues for £1 by subscribing (RRP £28), then you can still buy single issues in shops or online. This week's issue of Auto Express is on sale now for just £4.50. You can find shops near you that stock the magazine by clicking here.

If you can't make it to the shops or are unable to find it somewhere convenient, you can buy individual print issues of Auto Express to be delivered directly to your door. 

Click here to buy single issues of Auto Express...

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Pete Baiden
Web producer

Pete has over 20 years journalistic experience. Having previously worked for Ladbrokes and the Racing Post, he switched from sports writing to automotive journalism when joining Auto Express in 2015.

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