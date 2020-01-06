UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid tested in this week’s Auto Express

In this week’s issue of Auto Express we hit the road in the new BYD Dolphin G to see if the UK’s cheapest plug-in hybrid can challenge the supermini elite.

We also have an exclusive image of the all-new Vauxhall Astra, which could go estate only. Plus, we take a closer look at the stunning electric BMW M Concept and get the lowdown on the reborn Audi A6 Allroad.

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In the drives section we get an early taste of the new BMW X5, try out the Mitsubishi L200 pick-up and get behind the wheel of the Leapmotor B05.

If that wasn’t enough we have a budget seven-set SUV showdown as the MGS9 and Chery Tiggo 9 go head-to-head.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car now…

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