The R35 Nissan GT-R is dead: last model signals end of a high performance era
The R35 Nissan GT-R is dead, but Nissan remains committed to providing a successor
The last R35 Nissan GT-R has rolled off its Japanese production line after 18 years on sale. This represents the end of an iconic Nissan sports model that the brand admits will be hard to replace. However, it does remain committed to bringing the GT-R moniker back using hybrid or all-electric powertrain technology.
First introduced into the Japanese market in 2007, and brought to the UK in 2009, the Nissan GT-R has been a trendsetter in introducing multiple advanced technologies that have subsequently become the high performance car norm.
Elements like all-wheel drive, turbocharging and clever differentials were a big part of the car’s technical arsenal since the 1990s, but the R35 model took the recipe much further. It combined the GT-R foundation with new technologies like a dual-clutch transmission, nitrogen-filled tyres and high-tech, in-cabin telemetry.
The result was a car that typically cost as much as a sports car, but outperformed supercars - including its arch rival, the Porsche 911 Turbo. Prices climbed over the years but Nissan’s creation always looked good value when its capabilities were taken into account, even in flagship Nismo guise. On the Auto Express Buy A Car service used values at UK dealers continue to hold up well, such is demand for the GT-R.
Commenting on the last unit to be built, Ivan Espinosa, President and CEO of Nissan said: “After 18 remarkable years, the R35 GT-R has left an enduring mark on automotive history. Its legacy is a testament to the passion of our team and the loyalty of our customers around the globe.”
There were a few GT-R elements that haven’t subsequently found their way into the mainstream. The R35’s wickedly complicated transaxle and dual propeller shaft arrangement is one example of Nissan’s high performance engineering expertise.
What’s next for GT-R?
It sold over 48,000 units over its 18-year production run, however time isn’t up on the GT-R dynasty. Nissan’s CEO also said “To the many fans of the GT-R worldwide, I want to tell you this isn’t a goodbye to the GT-R forever, it’s our goal for the GT-R nameplate to one day make a return.”
What form this might take in the future is still up for discussion, however the Japanese brand has been experimenting with different powertrain technologies, and asking its global design studios to come up with ideas of how a successor might look. The Hyper Force concept has already been revealed exploring one possible design direction, but for now we can only speculate as to what type of GT-R might arrive in the years to come.
Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...
Find a car with the experts