Commenting on the last unit to be built, Ivan Espinosa, President and CEO of Nissan said: “After 18 remarkable years, the R35 GT-R has left an enduring mark on automotive history. Its legacy is a testament to the passion of our team and the loyalty of our customers around the globe.”

There were a few GT-R elements that haven’t subsequently found their way into the mainstream. The R35’s wickedly complicated transaxle and dual propeller shaft arrangement is one example of Nissan’s high performance engineering expertise.

What’s next for GT-R?

It sold over 48,000 units over its 18-year production run, however time isn’t up on the GT-R dynasty. Nissan’s CEO also said “To the many fans of the GT-R worldwide, I want to tell you this isn’t a goodbye to the GT-R forever, it’s our goal for the GT-R nameplate to one day make a return.”

What form this might take in the future is still up for discussion, however the Japanese brand has been experimenting with different powertrain technologies, and asking its global design studios to come up with ideas of how a successor might look. The Hyper Force concept has already been revealed exploring one possible design direction, but for now we can only speculate as to what type of GT-R might arrive in the years to come.

