"BYD, Dacia, MG and Renault are among the most impressive and in-touch car brands in the world"

They’re undoubtedly good – and getting better – at designing and building cars. But most of the world’s manufacturers aren’t great at talking about themselves or answering to their buying public.

True, when it comes to telling current or potential customers what models they’re marketing at the minute and why consumers should be buying or leasing them, they do an excellent job. But what other significant efforts do manufacturers make to ensure they have proper, two-way conversations with existing customers they’re desperate to retain, or new clients they’re hoping to attract?

Rarely do they invite the punters to witness first hand how vehicles are carefully and lovingly built. Even rarer are opportunities for keen customers to talk cars and related matters with frontline experts employed in the design and engineering studios, on the production lines and at the in-house test tracks.

In fairness to vehicle makers, busy factories are hardly ideal locations for meaningful dialogue between brands and the people who buy them.

And that’s why stands at national or international motor shows were invented. They’re pretty much the only events where inquisitive consumers can come face to face with manufacturers – before asking the experts in their employ the sort of questions that need answering. The punters are kept informed. Manufacturers harvest important and honest feedback, plus sales leads. Relationships are built. Ultimately, more cars are sold to clued-up customers who feel a bit more loved. Everyone wins. All this begs the question: why did 90 per cent-plus of the world’s major car makers give the 2024 Geneva International Motor Show a wide berth?