‘The UK should be fighting for a Chinese or Korean car factory’

Under normal circumstances, a four-against-one brawl would be nauseatingly unfair, with an inevitable loser – the outnumbered solo defendant.

But not in this particular punch-up comprising 12 gruelling rounds/months of battle in 2023. The post-fight scorecard says it all: the sluggish heavyweight quartet representing the car-producing continents of Europe, North America, South America and Africa were comprehensively beaten up by a leaner, meaner, solitary opponent: Asia.

Up-to-the-minute annual production numbers prove the point. A total of 68 million cars were built last year and Asia produced the vast majority (almost 47 million). Very much in the minority were the combined efforts of Europe (15m), the Americas (5m), Africa (800,000) and, come to that, every other continent/region/country on the planet.

Put another way, in the battle to become the undisputed world champion of car producers, the Asians have comfortably won, while the bruised and battered Rest of the World has painfully lost. Asia built 47m cars in ’23 and within a year or two it’s likely to produce in excess of a million a week.

But it’s not just China (with 26.1 million cars built last year) that’s allowing Asia to beat up all the other car-making continents put together. Fellow Asian fighters Japan (7.8m), India (4.8m) and South Korea (3.9m) are also punching well above their weights.