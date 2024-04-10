Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Opinion

“I’m thrilled to lead Auto Express into a new era. We’ll build on what we have and make it even better”

Our new editor, Paul Barker says hello and sets out the stall for an Auto Express that’s better than ever

by: Paul Barker
10 Apr 2024
Opinion - Paul Barker

Forgive the indulgence, but please hear me out long enough to know how excited I am to be introducing myself as the new editor of the giant that is Auto Express. 

My predecessor Steve Fowler’s legacy is an automotive magazine and website in brilliant shape, producing world-class content that breaks the latest news, delivers verdicts on every important new model and fights on behalf of you – the UK motorists who love, enjoy and rely on their cars. And that’s without even mentioning the industry-leading product tests and a wealth of knowledge in our numerous guides, best-car rankings and advice online.

I’m thrilled to lead Auto Express (and Carbuyer, DrivingElectric and Driver Power) into this new era. While our goal of bringing you the best, fastest, most accurate, most informative and most entertaining content won’t change, there are always ways to build on what we have, and make it even better. 

Which is a job made easier by the incredible team of dedicated and talented people who deliver these words and pictures to you every day online, and every week in this award-winning magazine. 

We’re passionate about the cars you’re considering for your life; about giving you the information to make decisions on the vehicles to carry you on future adventures – and get you to and from the supermarket, because the best cars are great at the boring stuff, too. 

I’m eager to hear your feedback, knowing there are always ways we can improve. It’s never a problem to hear the things you love about what we do, either. I’ve spent nearly 25 years writing about cars and car decision-making, asking probing questions of industry leaders and relishing the innovation, pace of development, and importance of the UK car market. 

All of those things are only accelerating, more now than ever, as the new-car landscape changes. 

But what won’t change is the appreciation we have for those people who read the magazine, and who enjoy what we do almost as much as we do. 

As well as bringing you the automotive news, reviews, product tests and all the other things you love to read about, we’ll keep banging the drum for drivers, and pushing to make things better. Because that’s what Auto Express does. 

Do you have any feedback for our new editor? Tell us in the comments section below...

