“Car designer Frank Stephenson has so many ideas he just doesn’t know how to stop”

What’s the world’s most versatile and prolific car designer supposed to do after spending decades creating automotive masterpieces including the reborn MINI, several Ferraris, Maseratis and McLarens, plus a Fiat, BMW, and a Ford or three?

What he could be doing is hanging up his box of crayons, putting his feet up and smugly reflecting on his work-related triumphs, plus his recent induction into The Motoring Hall of Fame. Except he can’t because he’s Frank Stephenson – a workaholic nonconformist with an incurable desire for, and devotion to, designing consumer products.

On behalf of some of the most respected and demanding manufacturers who queued to secure his services, he created several world-class cars of the urban, family, sports, super and hyper variety. But more lately, at his Frank Stephenson Design studios in London, he’s been designing everything from child seats to watches, high-performance motorbikes to light urban aircraft. Honestly, the bloke has so many ideas burning away inside him that he just doesn’t know how to stop.

Advertisement - Article continues below

During our last but one meeting, at Christmas, he mischievously spoke of moving “upwards and onwards” with his next project. Last week we met again and he unveiled and personally talked me through it. The “upwards” bit in particular.