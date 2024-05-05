"Fiat's model line-up is too small and too expensive"

Bosses at manufacturing firms in the UK have lately been getting on with what they do best: designing and building cars that proudly wear ‘made in Britain’ badges. So busy are they at producing and selling the goods that production is up in the first quarter of 2024 (over the same period last year). These companies have therefore had little time or inclination to publicly plead for pure-EV subsidies.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The likes of MINI and JLR are well aware of what they have to do for themselves. Besides, isn’t it a waste of time asking the current Government for help, understanding and subsidies when it’s likely to be booted out of office within a few weeks or months?

Conversely, foreign firms with zero car-making facilities in the UK, last week continued to bleat loudly about HM Treasury’s refusal to subsidise their electric cars.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Stellantis empire, blamed Blighty for some of the difficulties he faces as he tries to profitably sell his Peugeot, Citroen, Jeep and Vauxhall EVs, which sit alongside his Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Lancia, Maserati, Opel and Ram models that saturate the market. Given that he’s responsible for so many brands, I’m surprised he found time to rubbish the UK’s “terrible” EV policy before adding that Britain’s automotive industry could be “killed” by its Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate. More terrible than countless Vauxhall workers recently made redundant in the UK and, before that, the killing off of Peugeot’s Ryton factory and all the jobs that died with it, Mr T?