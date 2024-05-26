‘Electric cars, ULEZ and ICE bans: these topics are taboo for Keir Starmer and the Labour party’

The contempt of the political establishment for humble car users is slumping to an all-time low. With the July 4 date of the general election now looming, respected pollsters and commentators are already saying ‘game over’ – with the likes of Sir John Curtice stating that Labour has a 99 per cent chance of succeeding the Conservative regime.

But who and what’s more pathetic: the outgoing Prime Minister suddenly pretending he’s on the side of motorists and their passengers? Or the incoming PM who struggles to acknowledge their existence?

In recent days I heard Rishi Sunak whisper: “We’ll focus on drivers and their priorities, not continue the war on motorists. It’s this [Conservative] party that is, unashamedly, on the side of motorists.”

Yet, like you and me, he knows his half-hearted, embarrassingly insincere, last-gasp effort to allegedly befriend car users is too little, too late.

Labour Leader Keir Starmer adopts an equally contentious stance by saying even less about cars, the hundreds of thousands of Brits who make and sell them, plus the tens of millions of drivers and passengers who use them daily.

Thus far, the most high-profile interest he’s shown in motoring matters was (in his previous state-sponsored job as a lawyer) reportedly putting a £2,000-a-week chauffeur-driven car on his taxpayer-funded expenses – at a total cost of £161,273 over the months/years he languished on the luxurious back seat. This despite living just four miles from work!