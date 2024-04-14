'The cure for slow electric car sales is simple - lower prices'

Never lose sight of the fact that in the vehicle manufacturing, selling and buying game, the most important players are consumers spending their own money on new cars.

Without them, those running the production lines, transport/shipping firms, retail outlets, workshops and related businesses, couldn’t exist. Neither would the circa 800,000 automotive jobs in the UK. Also, could our Government cope without those billions (or is it trillions now?) it grabs by slapping its 20 per cent VAT ‘surcharge’ on car purchases? I think not.

So whether these buyers put their hands in their pockets, find the funds from their small business accounts, or rely on their company/corporate coffers, what are they choosing to purchase this year? The best way to fully answer that question is for me to come back to you in nine months when the full 2024 registration figures will be announced by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). But before then you’ll have to rely on the first of my quarterly summaries of ‘2024 car-buying trends’ based on facts of the official and unofficial variety.

Fact number one, between 1 January and 31 March, purchasers preferred hybrids over everything else. This is the type of vehicle that emphatically emerged as the top choice among those paying real money for what they consider to be the most appropriate cars for themselves. And who can blame them for their decisions? Not me, that’s for sure. We’re talking here about a wide range of cars that fall into three official categories: plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and mild-hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV). And surprise, surprise – of the 233,000 hybrids sold, comparatively inexpensive MHEVs appealed most to paying customers.