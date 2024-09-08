Goodwood Revival is a true celebration of used cars

Second-hand products are having a good year. Most Brits aren’t used to living in brand-new homes or driving factory-fresh vehicles, and that’s cool. As are the old movies, retro furniture, vintage clobber and other ageing but good stuff they increasingly seek to buy. This has to be a good thing. Scrappage bad, circular consumption good, I say.

The business of buying, servicing and selling second-hand vehicles in Britain ain’t perfect. It still attracts too many complaints, and improvements must continue. But considering the complexity, scale, number of people involved, and the billions swilling around the used-car game, it works reasonably well.

And credit where it’s due: the trade is dealing with the potentially disastrous fact that demand for generally more expensive electric cars has been disappointingly low. Yet at the same time there’s a deluge of previously leased electric cars on the second-hand market where, understandably, buyers are cautious.

So traders have made major pricing adjustments and reduced their profit expectations. And in doing so they’ve created history – by ensuring that many pure-electric cars are now cheaper than the equivalent combustion models. This has done more to make pure-EVs an economic reality for typical buyers than anything else I can think of. Car makers with high list prices, please note: you, like the dealers, have to settle for lower profit margins with EVs.