New car warranties are now benefitting used car buyers
Auto Express's content editor gives his expert insight on why third-party warranties don't always make the best of sense
A warranty might be a key consideration when you’re looking to buy a used car, but make sure you need one first. With third-party providers prevalent at independent garages, you may well think that they’re the only form of protection available against major mechanical failures. But before you hand over any of your hard-earned cash to an external provider, it’s worth finding out if such cover is actually necessary.
That’s because the three-year/60,000-mile new-car warranty from manufacturers – once the industry standard – is becoming rapidly outdated.
Companies from Hyundai and MG to Dacia and Toyota are now competing against each other to win over buyers. And one way they are doing that is by offering longer, more comprehensive warranties, with cover transferable to used cars and even to their third or fourth owners.
Toyota, for example, offers a standard three-year, 60,000-mile warranty, which can be extended up to 10 years or 100,000 miles if certain servicing requirements are met. Dacia offers a similar standard warranty, but it’s possible to add an extra year or 18,000 miles’ worth of cover, up to a maximum of seven years/75,000 miles. As with Toyota, the proviso is that you get the car serviced within the dealer network.
Granted, having it maintained at a franchised dealer can be more expensive than at an independent, but the extra cost can be offset by savings against extended warranty cover in the long run.
Trouble can arise when buying from an independent garage that might not be aware that the car is still covered by the manufacturer, or wants to unscrupulously sell commission-based, third-party warranties that are of little practical use.
So, before you shell out for a third-party extended warranty from a private dealer, it’s essential to check the status of the cover offered by the manufacturer.
To find out if the car you want to buy is still under warranty, simply call your local main franchise. If the car is covered, or you want to renew its warranty, you’ll probably need to get it inspected there. Once it’s approved, any future services will have to be undertaken at a main dealership or service centre to uphold this warranty.
A simple check like this when buying used could save you hundreds of pounds, while keeping the manufacturer’s warranty safety net in place.
