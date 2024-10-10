New car warranties are now benefitting used car buyers

A warranty might be a key consideration when you’re looking to buy a used car, but make sure you need one first. With third-party providers prevalent at independent garages, you may well think that they’re the only form of protection available against major mechanical failures. But before you hand over any of your hard-earned cash to an external provider, it’s worth finding out if such cover is actually necessary.

That’s because the three-year/60,000-mile new-car warranty from manufacturers – once the industry standard – is becoming rapidly outdated.

Companies from Hyundai and MG to Dacia and Toyota are now competing against each other to win over buyers. And one way they are doing that is by offering longer, more comprehensive warranties, with cover transferable to used cars and even to their third or fourth owners.

Toyota, for example, offers a standard three-year, 60,000-mile warranty, which can be extended up to 10 years or 100,000 miles if certain servicing requirements are met. Dacia offers a similar standard warranty, but it’s possible to add an extra year or 18,000 miles’ worth of cover, up to a maximum of seven years/75,000 miles. As with Toyota, the proviso is that you get the car serviced within the dealer network.