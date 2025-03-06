Buying or selling a car can be a frustrating process, but we have the solution

There’s no way of sugar coating it – buying or selling a car in the UK has become synonymous with aggravation. Whether it’s a private sale that means having to fend off time-wasting tyre-kickers, or trying not to blink first in a tête-à-tête with your local dealer, the whole business feels far more stressful than it should be.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Even writing this is giving me a headache; there are just too many variables pulling you in different directions and ultimately leading you to end up with a car that’s at best a compromise, at worst an inadequate money pit that you’ve paid over the odds for – probably via an inflated finance deal that you’re stuck with for three years.

So what’s the answer? Well, Auto Express is now offering new services for those who are buying or selling. It’s driven by a passion for getting people into the right cars at the right price, and ensuring you receive the very best support along the way.

We want to become the go-to destination for car changing, and that starts with ensuring you receive the most accurate and up-to-date car news and reviews – all the details you need to make an informed decision, right at your fingertips. Once you’re ready, moving on to buying a car through Auto Express couldn’t be simpler; there are brand-new, used and approved models to choose from, sourced from our trusted network of dealers.