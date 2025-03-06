Buying or selling a car can be a frustrating process, but we have the solution
Paul Adam explains how we can help to take the drama out of buying or selling a car
There’s no way of sugar coating it – buying or selling a car in the UK has become synonymous with aggravation. Whether it’s a private sale that means having to fend off time-wasting tyre-kickers, or trying not to blink first in a tête-à-tête with your local dealer, the whole business feels far more stressful than it should be.
Even writing this is giving me a headache; there are just too many variables pulling you in different directions and ultimately leading you to end up with a car that’s at best a compromise, at worst an inadequate money pit that you’ve paid over the odds for – probably via an inflated finance deal that you’re stuck with for three years.
So what’s the answer? Well, Auto Express is now offering new services for those who are buying or selling. It’s driven by a passion for getting people into the right cars at the right price, and ensuring you receive the very best support along the way.
We want to become the go-to destination for car changing, and that starts with ensuring you receive the most accurate and up-to-date car news and reviews – all the details you need to make an informed decision, right at your fingertips. Once you’re ready, moving on to buying a car through Auto Express couldn’t be simpler; there are brand-new, used and approved models to choose from, sourced from our trusted network of dealers.
It’s all about empowering the customer, which means dealers come to you with their best price and potential finance options, so there’s none of the usual hassle that comes with doing a deal in the showroom. You can compare prices from several dealers side-by-side, on as many cars as you like and in your own time.
Plus, recognising the need for flexibility in how people now choose to buy and run their cars, we offer leasing options, too.
Our expert in-house team is tasked with providing you with the latest leasing deals on both new and used cars, plus tax-saving, salary sacrifice schemes.
The focus on providing everything you need to change your car doesn’t stop there, because with Auto Express Sell My Car you can get an instant car valuation and advertise to thousands of dealers across the country, even arranging for free collection if you agree on a price – it couldn’t be simpler.
If you’re thinking of a change, then please get in touch. We’d love to help you source your next new or used car, as well as sell your existing one.
