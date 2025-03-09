A job in the exciting UK car industry is a great career choice

Goodbye and good riddance to the lousy winter. Bring on the lighter, less dangerous days and evenings, when we can better spot and deal with increasingly common potholes and kerbside cameras, plus wretched no-notice road closures.

Also important is that parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles should be comforted by the fact that more usable daylight hours mean safer bike lanes, pedestrian crossings and pavements for youngsters, many of whom will be revising for and sitting important, potentially life-changing exams.

In years gone by, when some teens achieved decent results, a comfortably off elderly relative would generously reward them with driving lessons. And why not? Being a trained, qualified driver (even if you can’t yet afford a car) means you’re blessed with a skill for life and a qualification that’ll be a real asset when applying for jobs.

If driving is your passion, perhaps consider a reasonably well paid career at the wheel of a taxi or limo, LCV or HGV, bus or coach, or for the elite few, a WRC or F1 car. Remember, world champs Colin McRae and Lewis Hamilton were regular, working-class lads.

Others might prefer careers at vehicle or engine-manufacturing plants or back offices, engineering centres, design studios, vehicle import HQs, franchised dealerships… you name it. Such places would love to sign up new people keen to earn while they learn.