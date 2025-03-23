The smart money is being spent on hybrid cars

In 2021, in what was approximately my 1,300th weekly column for Auto Express, I told our ruling politicians this: if they really wanted drivers to abandon ICE in favour of pricier, electric cars, it was – and still is – essential for them to be financially incentivised, on an immediate and ongoing basis.

Later the same year, I offered additional free advice that the easy and colossal ‘profit’ that Governments make on every pricey EV sold to private consumers was – and still is – excessive and unjustifiable.

Furthermore, I told our political ‘leaders’ what they apparently didn’t – and still don’t – know: that as they desperately try to turn consumers on to EVs, they’re turning them off, via punitively high Value Added Tax. In 2021, my stated solution was a 50 per cent cut in the standard 20 per cent VAT rate on some EVs.

Wind forward four years, and the automotive industry in Britain (via its trade body, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders) made a ‘new’ formal announcement that opened with the words “Incentives needed” if more EVs are to be sold to real-world customers. A further plea was a halving of VAT on new EV purchases! I’m happy that my ideas are being nicked. But why adopt them now, rather than four wasted years ago?