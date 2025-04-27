Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

UK car production is in a sorry state, and it’s likely to get even worse

Mike Rutherford takes a look at car production figures across the globe

By:Mike Rutherford
27 Apr 2025
Opinion - UK car production 2025

They’ve taken longer than usual to do the sums and sign off their final figures for the previous year. But in recent days, accountants representing the global auto industry have said that 67,674,745 is their magic number. This, they insist, is how many cars (not vehicles in general) were built in 2024.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At first glance, the figure seems healthy enough. But the world’s population is eight billion and rising. So tens of millions of new cars produced annually for the 8,000 million people on the planet could reasonably be described as huge under-production. Radio, TV, phone and personal computer makers have impressively exploited the benefits of truly global economies of scale, thereby putting their products within the financial reach of billions of consumers. Now’s the time for auto makers to follow suit.

The newer the car, the leaner, cleaner, greener, safer, more reliable and efficient it is. Wealthy people can still enjoy their luxurious and expensive models. But more important in terms of factory output, production-line employment and consumer fairness and democracy is that massively more lower-spec, sensibly priced and basic/dirt-cheap cars are made available to less well-off folk across the globe.

China did its bit last year, remaining the most productive car-manufacturing country after building 27.47 million of all classes, sizes and prices. Also on the podium were Japan (7.13m) and India (4.99m), with Germany (4.06m) plus South Korea (3.84m) not far behind.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Less obvious car makers were Spain (1.91m), closely followed by Brazil (1.89m). But the Czech Republic (1.45m) did the unthinkable by building more cars than the US (1.43m), which to be fair is now better known as a maker of pick-ups, commercial vehicles and buses. Indonesia (1.02m) rounded off the top 10, but Slovakia (993,000), Iran (977,776), Mexico (947,726), France (910,243) and Turkey (904,513) are desperate to nudge into it.

Propping up the foot of the top 20 are Britain, (779,584), Russia (753,754), Malaysia (744,604), Romania (560,102) and Thailand (549,752).

If, like me, you feel the UK is in a sorry state for falling so far down the league table – and likely to slump further still as Jaguar’s production line grinds to a halt – spare a thought for several of our near neighbours. Italy (309,758) is perhaps the saddest of all, but Belgium (201,561) and Austria (71,785) are seriously declining, too. The Netherlands (7,403) somehow allowed its car production to plummet 94 per cent in 2024 vs 2023.

Much further afield, a decade and a half ago, Australia made hundreds of thousands of cars annually. Last year, it built none. Not one. Let this be a lesson to on-its-knees Holland – and all other countries with car production lines that are sadly stalled or being deliberately and stupidly shut down.

Should the UK be building more cars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
  • Cars
Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist

Mike was one of the founding fathers of Auto Express in 1988. He's been motoring editor on four tabloid newspapers - London Evening News, The Sun, News of the World & Daily Mirror. He was also a weekly columnist on the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Sunday Times. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Chinese cars can’t match their European rivals when it comes to engineering
Opinion - Shanghai Auto Show

Chinese cars can’t match their European rivals when it comes to engineering

This new brand of cars might have battery tech on their side, but European buyers want much more than that
Opinion
25 Apr 2025
New electric car MoT tests could be coming to the UK
Tesla Model X on two-post inspection ramp

New electric car MoT tests could be coming to the UK

New technology and driver assistance systems require changes to annual testing, says EC
News
25 Apr 2025
Buying a modern used car for under £10k is almost impossible
Opinion - £10k used cars

Buying a modern used car for under £10k is almost impossible

Phil McNamara discovers that it’s harder than ever to find a good-value car at the affordable end of the market
Opinion
24 Apr 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content