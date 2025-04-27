UK car production is in a sorry state, and it’s likely to get even worse

They’ve taken longer than usual to do the sums and sign off their final figures for the previous year. But in recent days, accountants representing the global auto industry have said that 67,674,745 is their magic number. This, they insist, is how many cars (not vehicles in general) were built in 2024.

At first glance, the figure seems healthy enough. But the world’s population is eight billion and rising. So tens of millions of new cars produced annually for the 8,000 million people on the planet could reasonably be described as huge under-production. Radio, TV, phone and personal computer makers have impressively exploited the benefits of truly global economies of scale, thereby putting their products within the financial reach of billions of consumers. Now’s the time for auto makers to follow suit.

The newer the car, the leaner, cleaner, greener, safer, more reliable and efficient it is. Wealthy people can still enjoy their luxurious and expensive models. But more important in terms of factory output, production-line employment and consumer fairness and democracy is that massively more lower-spec, sensibly priced and basic/dirt-cheap cars are made available to less well-off folk across the globe.

China did its bit last year, remaining the most productive car-manufacturing country after building 27.47 million of all classes, sizes and prices. Also on the podium were Japan (7.13m) and India (4.99m), with Germany (4.06m) plus South Korea (3.84m) not far behind.