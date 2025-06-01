You shouldn’t assume supermarkets will offer the lowest petrol and diesel prices

For longer than most of us can remember, the financial rules of the refuelling game at forecourts have been fair and easy to understand. In the interests of genuine and much-needed consumer choice, it has gone a bit like this…

Motorists watching the pennies have tended to shop at Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda and other supermarkets where own-brand fuel has been cheapest. Drivers less concerned about prices have used traditional forecourts, where oil giants such as Esso and Shell sell generally more expensive fuels.

This is a textbook case of you pay your money and take your choice! I’ve long believed that such a consumer-friendly arrangement couldn’t be simpler.

But for the first time ever, I’m starting to question it. No longer can I, or you, assume that supermarkets will offer the lowest pump prices. I hope I’m wrong, but I fear that the rules of engagement are changing, because in the hundreds of miles I’ve driven over the past week, I’ve bought fuel everywhere from traditional forecourts to supermarkets – and it’s the latter that have got their prices horribly wrong as far as I, and my wallet, are concerned.

Examples of outlets (in the same area) I bought from, or boycotted, within a 24-hour window last week: unleaded costing 131p per litre (£5.95 a gallon) on Esso forecourts (plural) and 132p (£6.00) at a nearby Shell garage. Yet just up the road, a Sainsbury’s site demanded 135p (£6.14) and Morrisons and Asda outlets wanted 134p (£6.08).