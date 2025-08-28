The last thing the car industry needs is in-car subscriptions

I do enjoy the sense of occasion one gets from sifting through, selecting and switching on a DVD or Blu-ray from a collection. Nevertheless, I am also aware of the benefits of subscription services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, both granting you access to a vast library of movies to watch at the press of a button.

I am, however, highly dubious about whether cars should be subjected to the subscription model, which has raised its head again with VW’s plans to charge more for extra horsepower.

In-car subscriptions involve you paying a fee each month for features. Audi, for example, allows users to pay monthly, annually or in a lump sum to activate tech such as adaptive cruise control.

Perhaps the most publicised example was when BMW decided to charge £15 per month for heated seats, with the idea being that customers can pay for the feature only when they need it – ie: during the winter.

But the whole concept of locking pre-existing features behind paywalls almost begins to look like ransomware. You see, for driver-assistance functions, the physical hardware (the cameras and sensors) already need to be in place. The same goes for heated seats.