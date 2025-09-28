Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

BYD, Skoda and Renault are giving premium car brands a run for their money

Mike Rutherford thinks traditional premium car brands are beyond the reach of most car buyers, and the competition is now closing the gap

By:Mike Rutherford
28 Sep 2025
Opinion - premium car brands, header image

Long-established manufacturers of traditional premium cars enjoyed a largely uninterrupted, highly profitable run over the last few decades. But now they must deal with two self-inflicted problems.

The first is that the inflation-busting price hikes they’ve ambitiously imposed in recent years are unnecessary, unfair, unsustainable and about to backfire on them. The second is this: their products aren’t as premium, special or desirable as they were. 

How come? Because a small but growing band of allegedly inferior makers is fast catching up. Some of their models are good enough to earn them promotion to the league that Audi, BMW and Mercedes rule, along with younger wannabes such as Lexus and Genesis. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

But most of these firms have lately failed to spot or respond to brands that previously offered zero direct competition, yet are now closing the gap. One is Skoda, winner of five times as many trophies as Audi, Merc, Lexus and Genesis combined at the Auto Express New Car Awards.

If your shtick is designer labels, badge snobbery, impressing the neighbours and such nonsense, a Skoda is almost certainly not for you. But for those after credible, classless, appropriately priced, understated, super-reliable products, its cars are a smart, safe bet. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As for China-born and bred BYD, it’s vowing to produce all of its pure-electric cars for Europe in Hungary (original home of the Audi TT) and other production lines on or close to the continent. When I first drove a fleet of BYDs a couple of years ago, I wasn’t expecting some examples to feature an almost Lexus-like look, feel and presence. A friend who served as CEO at a leading car company agrees – and has this week ordered and paid for an elegant-looking, premium(ish) BYD Sealion 7 costing less than £50,000 and about to join his impressive collection because he believes it’s a groundbreaker. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Renault 5, which I hailed as my undisputed car of the year in Summer 2024, is another with premium qualities. And because Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Lexus and Genesis almost certainly won’t ever sell a high-quality, accessible pure-electric model as affordable as this, I’d argue that the £21,495 R5 is the closest thing to a premium EV supermini. It's even possible to save over £2,000 on a brand-new Renault 5 through the Auto Express Buy a Car service.

Does the above mean that the likes of Skoda, BYD and Renault are now premium car companies? Er, no. Most of their models just aren’t. But, importantly, a few of them are. 

Over the years, I’ve run an Audi as a company car and bought BMW, Merc and Lexus models. But today’s showroom prices for products built by old-school premium makers are beyond my financial reach. So I’m a displaced customer forced to shop elsewhere. 

No matter. A few models from Skoda, BYD, Renault and a handful of other rapidly improving manufacturers now qualify as premium products. Don’t let anyone – least of all Audi salespeople – try to convince you otherwise. 

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Mike Rutherford
Chief columnist

Mike was one of the founding fathers of Auto Express in 1988. He's been motoring editor on four tabloid newspapers - London Evening News, The Sun, News of the World & Daily Mirror. He was also a weekly columnist on the Daily Telegraph, The Independent and The Sunday Times. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Electric car towing test: the inconvenient truth about EV range with a trailer
EV tow test - Kia with caravan and Hyundai header

Electric car towing test: the inconvenient truth about EV range with a trailer

Towing a caravan from Bristol to Land’s End with a Kia EV9: how hard can it be? Eight hours later, I was at my wits’ end…
Features
24 Sep 2025
9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm
Coolest SUVs coming soon - September 2025 header image

9 coolest SUVs coming soon: new models aiming to take the 4x4 market by storm

Thought SUVs couldn't be cool? Here are some forthcoming contenders that should have the grunt – and the looks
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a very stylish way to spend £165 a month
Peugeot E-208 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Peugeot 208 GT is a very stylish way to spend £165 a month

While it may be getting on a bit, the 208 is still a stylish supermini. It’s our Deal of the Day for September 26
News
26 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content