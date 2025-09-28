BYD, Skoda and Renault are giving premium car brands a run for their money

Long-established manufacturers of traditional premium cars enjoyed a largely uninterrupted, highly profitable run over the last few decades. But now they must deal with two self-inflicted problems.

The first is that the inflation-busting price hikes they’ve ambitiously imposed in recent years are unnecessary, unfair, unsustainable and about to backfire on them. The second is this: their products aren’t as premium, special or desirable as they were.

How come? Because a small but growing band of allegedly inferior makers is fast catching up. Some of their models are good enough to earn them promotion to the league that Audi, BMW and Mercedes rule, along with younger wannabes such as Lexus and Genesis.

But most of these firms have lately failed to spot or respond to brands that previously offered zero direct competition, yet are now closing the gap. One is Skoda, winner of five times as many trophies as Audi, Merc, Lexus and Genesis combined at the Auto Express New Car Awards.

If your shtick is designer labels, badge snobbery, impressing the neighbours and such nonsense, a Skoda is almost certainly not for you. But for those after credible, classless, appropriately priced, understated, super-reliable products, its cars are a smart, safe bet.