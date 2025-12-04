Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Pay-per-mile road tax is an attack on electric cars and those that own them

Editor Paul Barker thinks the road user charging will put people off switching to an electric vehicle, while simultaneously hurting the car industry

By:Paul Barker
4 Dec 2025
Opinion - Pay-per-mile tax, header image

“The wrong message at the wrong time,” is a pretty damning response to the announcement in the Budget that road user charging, or pay-per-mile road tax, is finally on the horizon. But that was the immediate response from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the car makers’ trade body, and similar sentiments echoed across the industry.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It was always going to come at some point; we weren’t going to just see all that lovely fuel duty revenue simply disappear and drivers reap the extra reward of going electric. But even if charging is still three years away (mainly because there are so many questions about how it will work), this does feel a little premature when the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicts that the consequence could be over 100,000 fewer EVs sold.

Especially when the OBR’s cunning answer to address this is simply that car manufacturers should keep on cutting prices – when they’re struggling to make a profit on EVs already – or just sell fewer petrol cars to help them balance the share of electric ones. 

To be fair, we called it; Auto Express predicted on 2 January that 2025 would be the year that pay-per-mile road tax would finally be confirmed. And by a handful of weeks we were right, but that’s not necessarily something we’re pleased about. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

I was talking to Ford’s UK boss Lisa Brankin last week, and she pointed out that the genuine retail share of people buying new electric cars is currently only at around 16%, almost half of what it needs to be for manufacturers to avoid fines for missing targets. Fleet registrations – driven by the company car tax system that makes EVs the only sensible choice – have propped up adoption, but it’s still not where it needs to be. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There are also many questions that need answering about how road user charging is going to operate. If you drive 1,000 miles through Europe, will the UK Government bill you £30 for the pleasure? Likewise for mileage at track days or driving off public roads (although anyone doing hundreds of miles across their own grounds can probably afford to cough up). 

And the admin involved in a whole series of other scenarios, such as when selling a car, hiring or borrowing, is going to be complex. Plus making drivers of a car that’s a year old go for an annual mileage validation check is an extra hassle most people could do without in their daily lives. 

But it’s important to remember that EVs will still be cheaper to run than petrol cars, if you can charge at home. The cost of public charging is a whole other issue that the Budget failed to address. Road user charging constitutes a degree of levelling up against fuel duty, and in the long term, it’s fair enough. But with demand running way behind expectations, it’s unhelpful to subject EVs to another public kicking, and give people another reason to think electric won’t work for them, while still demanding they take larger and larger shares of new car sales.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Driving licence renewal guide: how to renew your licence, change the photo or update the address
Driving licence UK

Driving licence renewal guide: how to renew your licence, change the photo or update the address

Renewing your driving licence or changing the address is really simple: here’s how it’s done
Tips & advice
11 Nov 2025
Fake car parts warning, as £100k of potentially lethal components seized
Mechanic inspecting a car&#039;s engine bay

Fake car parts warning, as £100k of potentially lethal components seized

Fake car parts can have disastrous consequences, with authorities advising consumers to only buy from trusted suppliers
News
3 Nov 2025
MoT test prices may rise following government review
Mot testing centre sign

MoT test prices may rise following government review

The £54.85 maximum price for an MoT could soon be raised as the government currently reviews the 15-year price freeze
News
16 Oct 2025
How to avoid buying a car with finance outstanding
Two people browsing a car dealership forecourt

How to avoid buying a car with finance outstanding

There’s a risk that the car you’re thinking of buying might have outstanding finance payments. Here’s what happens if you unknowingly buy a car like t…
Tips & advice
9 Oct 2025

Most Popular

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why
Tom Motability opinion

Motability’s definition of a ‘premium’ car is outdated, and here’s why

Our consumer reporter believes Motability needs to get with the times and reasses what it classifies as a premium car
Opinion
28 Nov 2025
Jaguar Type 00 design boss Gerry McGovern leaves JLR
JLR designer Gerry McGovern and the Jaguar Type 00

Jaguar Type 00 design boss Gerry McGovern leaves JLR

One year on from the huge backlash at Jaguar going ‘woke’, the company’s chief creative officer departs
News
2 Dec 2025
New Kia Seltos ready for big reveal: compact SUV with petrol power to be uncovered in days
Kia Seltos - front teased

New Kia Seltos ready for big reveal: compact SUV with petrol power to be uncovered in days

Kia clearly can’t get enough of the small SUV sector
News
1 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content