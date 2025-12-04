Pay-per-mile road tax is an attack on electric cars and those that own them

“The wrong message at the wrong time,” is a pretty damning response to the announcement in the Budget that road user charging, or pay-per-mile road tax, is finally on the horizon. But that was the immediate response from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the car makers’ trade body, and similar sentiments echoed across the industry.

It was always going to come at some point; we weren’t going to just see all that lovely fuel duty revenue simply disappear and drivers reap the extra reward of going electric. But even if charging is still three years away (mainly because there are so many questions about how it will work), this does feel a little premature when the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicts that the consequence could be over 100,000 fewer EVs sold.

Especially when the OBR’s cunning answer to address this is simply that car manufacturers should keep on cutting prices – when they’re struggling to make a profit on EVs already – or just sell fewer petrol cars to help them balance the share of electric ones.

To be fair, we called it; Auto Express predicted on 2 January that 2025 would be the year that pay-per-mile road tax would finally be confirmed. And by a handful of weeks we were right, but that’s not necessarily something we’re pleased about.