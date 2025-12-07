The Government just made EVs and plug-in hybrids far less attractive

The desperate, deranged and deeply depressing final week of November will go down as one of the worst and most controversial ever for Britain’s 42 million bruised and abused drivers, who are being messed around something rotten by the state.

Months (not years) ago, in Labour’s election manifesto, there was no mention, or even a subtle hint that – if elected – it would change the course of motoring history by dumping upon us a pay-per-mile road-toll regime.

Yet that’s what it’s just announced. Worse still, the British Government’s pay-per-mile (PPM) racket will apply everywhere: country lanes; village, town and city streets; A-roads; motorways; private land… you name it.

Advertisement - Article continues below

True, for the time being at least, the official word from our shaky, clueless leaders is that only drivers of electric cars and plug-in hybrids will have to pay per mile.

So the negatively game-changing offer to existing and future buyers or users of such cars today goes like this: First, be financially punished by paying comparatively high prices for your hi-tech EVs or PHEVs which, in turn, provide the Government with higher VAT receipts.

Second, pay through the nose again when using some public charging points where the prices are obscenely high (as are the profits enjoyed by HM Treasury after its greedy VAT fees are added to those extortionate basic prices that should be outlawed).