Vauxhall sales are up because it’s not greedy, unlike some of its rivals

The official new car-buying results for 2025 are in. And just over two million were purchased by consumers in Britain last year. So far, so good.

Of the Brit-based companies, Bentley and MINI did well to increase sales. But plucky Vauxhall (still British, right?) performed even more impressively, thanks to a hike in orders plus the added bonus of grabbing a larger share of the growing market. This is what happens when a firm gets real, becomes less greedy and does the fair, decent and sensible thing of offering the right deals (especially on Fronteras and Grandlands), resulting in more Vauxhalls in the hands of more paying customers. Simple! Let this be a lesson to some of its sleepy rivals, who daftly continued to price themselves out of the market.

Delve deep into the data, as I’ve done in recent days, and it’s clear that some traditional companies are progressively and inexplicably deteriorating when it comes to the basic task of selling products to generally savvy British consumers, who rightly refuse to be ripped off or stick with legacy brands.

Meanwhile, one daringly disruptive band of manufacturers that’s more rad than trad has quickly mastered the art of embracing and appealing to such customers. What they have in common is this: they’re largely unknown, comparative newcomers based in and primarily (but not always) manufacturing out of state-of-the-art factories in China.