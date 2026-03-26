Facelifts are a great way for manufacturers to extend the life of cars that might otherwise be showing their age, giving owners a reason to upgrade by offering a subtle new look or enhanced technology. But aside from the obvious, opting for a later model or last-of-the-line run-out special could be the smartest buying decision you ever make.

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Teething troubles with brand-new models are commonplace. Major recalls often occur within the first few months, while parts supply can be patchy until factories come on stream. Early software glitches are easier to remedy now with the advent of over-the-air updates, but no one wants a buggy sat-nav or patchy connection while waiting for HQ to implement a fix.

So while it’s deep rooted within the British psyche to want the latest car with cutting-edge tech and features, it makes a lot of sense to let the dust settle and the hype subside. Why not let someone else suffer the inevitable fate of potential dealer visits and endless hours on hold to customer care?

I’m being facetious, of course. Not all new cars are troublesome straight out of the blocks, but there’s plenty to be said for choosing something with an established reliability record – something with the early issues ironed out and an up-to-date software package free from annoying quirks. If that sounds sensible to you, a facelifted car could be just the ticket.

Not only will you get the latest look, you’ll also benefit from thousands of hours of independent user testing and millions of miles of real-world evaluation. Car makers spend billions creating new models, but development doesn’t stop the moment the covers come off; global brands can’t afford to rest on their laurels, and the big beneficiary is you – the customer.

The only thing better than a facelift, in my eyes, is a run-out special edition. These cars, having often spent seven or eight years in-market, come free from erroneous software problems, ergonomic flaws and quality concerns. They are loaded with kit, too – be that flashy interior trim, big screens or exclusive alloy wheels; you might even get an exclusive paint colour if you’re lucky.

But best of all, dealers want them out of their showrooms – and are likely to have some pretty spectacular finance offers to tempt you with. So do yourself a favour: swerve that sexy new SUV or cool coupe and find a trouble-free facelifted car with all the bells and whistles instead.

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