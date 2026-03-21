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Opinion

Back-to-back tests are the best way to choose a new car. Trust me, I’m a car journalist

When choosing a new car, our deputy editor thinks the best way of comparing models on your shortlist is by testing them back-to-back

By:Richard Ingram
21 Mar 2026
Back-to-back road tests - opinion

Well over a decade ago, on a cold winter’s morning, I took delivery of a then-new Ford Fiesta before heading to a familiar photo location with the Auto Express road test team. Here, I met two colleagues, who’d each brought a rival supermini. The result was a three-car group test which, if memory serves, the Ford won by a mile.

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What I discovered that day has stayed with me ever since. Driving those three brand-new cars back to back, over the same roads and in identical conditions, demonstrated the value of these comparison tests. Threading the Fiesta down a stretch of twisting tarmac, before doing the same in a Volkswagen Polo and a Kia Rio, taught me more about car control, and how they compared dynamically, than you’d expect from 10 hours at a test track. 

Opening the boots to see what each could hold, assessing rear-seat space, trim quality and standard equipment; nothing compares to getting like-for-like rivals in the same place at the same time for a truly impartial appraisal.

Our processes have evolved, of course. When Auto Express was founded, there were no touchscreens, ADAS was a mere glint in tomorrow’s eye, and reliability was more important than economy. Today, we perform voice-control tests and economy runs – we even measure boot depths and load-lip heights.

Now, we’ve stepped it up a notch, bringing together five of the most important family SUVs. Evaluating each in areas such as performance and driving, interior, design and technology, practicality and efficiency, we’ve gone through every aspect with a fine-tooth comb to crown the best car in this class. 

It’s something we’ll be doing more of in the future. Along with the very latest news and reviews, these independent and in-depth tests are Auto Express’s bread and butter; we’ve set the benchmark since 1988, and will continue to do so for years to come.

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Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

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