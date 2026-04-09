If you're buying a car online you still shouldn't skip a visit to the dealer
Auto Express’s deputy editor says your friendly dealership is there to help if your brand-new or used car seems to be a little too complicated
A recent experience with a member of my family has prompted a flurry of discussion within the Auto Express offices. It all stemmed from a vehicle handover earlier this year that left my sister a bit perplexed; her factory-fresh EV wouldn’t charge, and she didn’t know why.
Trouble is, she’d chosen to lease her car online with no verbal or physical contact with the usual dealer or salespeople. She’d not stepped foot in a showroom, and had no desire to test drive the car in question.
She knew what model she wanted, and wasn’t interested in the tedious back-and-forth negotiations. Having a motoring journalist for a brother meant she was confident it wasn’t going to drive like a blancmange on a bendy back road, either.
But upon delivery, the driver gave her the keys and made a beeline for the station. No inventory checklist, no walkthrough of the features and, crucially, no help connecting the car to her home wallbox. Delivered with almost a completely full battery, it took a few days for her to notice anything was wrong.
Yet when she did, the inevitable panic set in. Calling customer assistance was less than helpful – their suggestion was to visit a third-party service centre so that they could diagnose the issue. But with two kids and a dog in tow – and no way of fuelling her new car – she was at a loss for what to do.
After several further attempts to connect her car to the mains, something clicked and the car accepted the charge. Despite solving the problem, the question surrounding that handover (or lack thereof) was impossible to ignore. I couldn’t help feeling that in spite of her good intentions, my sister had been significantly shortchanged.
Dealers might be daunting, but they’re often an invaluable source of knowledge and expertise, and I’d encourage you to lean on them as much as necessary. No one knows the cars like they do.
Whether it’s deciphering a tricky touchscreen or simply finding out how to lift the bonnet and refill the washer fluid, a proper handover is worth its weight in gold. I’ve every confidence that if my sibling had asked for someone to show her the ropes, she’d never have had the difficulties she did.
So, even if you intend to buy online, make sure you visit your local dealer. Sit in the car, familiarise yourself with the controls, and drive it on familiar roads. If anything’s unclear, ask; if you’re going to be stuck with a car for three years or more, you might as well get the most out of it…
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