If you're buying a car online you still shouldn't skip a visit to the dealer

A recent experience with a member of my family has prompted a flurry of discussion within the Auto Express offices. It all stemmed from a vehicle handover earlier this year that left my sister a bit perplexed; her factory-fresh EV wouldn’t charge, and she didn’t know why.

Trouble is, she’d chosen to lease her car online with no verbal or physical contact with the usual dealer or salespeople. She’d not stepped foot in a showroom, and had no desire to test drive the car in question.

She knew what model she wanted, and wasn’t interested in the tedious back-and-forth negotiations. Having a motoring journalist for a brother meant she was confident it wasn’t going to drive like a blancmange on a bendy back road, either.

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But upon delivery, the driver gave her the keys and made a beeline for the station. No inventory checklist, no walkthrough of the features and, crucially, no help connecting the car to her home wallbox. Delivered with almost a completely full battery, it took a few days for her to notice anything was wrong.

Yet when she did, the inevitable panic set in. Calling customer assistance was less than helpful – their suggestion was to visit a third-party service centre so that they could diagnose the issue. But with two kids and a dog in tow – and no way of fuelling her new car – she was at a loss for what to do.