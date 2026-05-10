True independence is still a car and a driving licence

I don’t know who I feel more sorry for: older drivers struggling to hang on to their driving licences, cars, independence and dignity, or youngsters facing the tricky but essential task of passing their tests, before getting a foot on the car-ownership ladder, then paying for expensive insurance policies.

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Let’s start with those mature motorists who’ve been driving for decades but are in no mood to hang up their car keys. Good on ’em, I say. You show me a fit and well car driver approaching, or beyond, pension age, but still safe behind the wheel, and I’ll show you a proudly independent, self-reliant soul living a fuller, more active, productive and enjoyable life.

Such seniors value their 24/7 cars. It’s often the case that they simply can’t and don’t want to resort to public transport – not least because many of them (particularly those living in rural areas) know that clean, regular, dependable, day/night bus, coach and train ‘services’ are at best patchy, at worst non-existent.

But some veterans are being forced to give up being active drivers. Partly to blame are factors such as reduced confidence behind the wheel; driving at night; deteriorating eyesight and other age-related issues. But inflation-busting rises in vehicle, fuel, VED and car insurance costs, together with motoring rules, regulations and fines, are playing a big part in forcing them out of their driving seats, too. And when they are, priceless pleasures like freedom, liberty, independence and social lives can be severely compromised.