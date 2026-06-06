I went to China and was left stunned by all the car brands that could still hit the UK

Chinese car brands are a very hot topic, and you’ve certainly heard us prattle on about their ever-growing influence in the UK and Europe. However, when I recently took a trip to try out the incoming BYD Ti7 over in China, nothing could have prepared me for just how many different home-grown cars I’d actually see.

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While my colleagues and I spend our professional lives memorising make and model names, we’re already struggling for breath trying to keep up with the Chinese cars that have either arrived or are about to enter the UK. We’ve currently got the likes of BYD, Changan, Chery, GWM and XPeng all making their mark on our shores, and there’s even more to come, including Denza, GAC and Lepas.

We also have an increasing number of better-known carmakers that are now at least partly owned by Chinese companies, such as Lotus and Volvo. Still not enough for you? Some manufacturers, like Land Rover and Peugeot, are also teaming up with the Chinese to build their cars.

There are already more than enough names for the establishment to worry about – and they should in many cases – but if there’s one thing that the streets of Shenzen taught me very quickly, it’s that we’ve barely even scratched the surface.

In case you didn’t know, Shenzen is where BYD’s headquarters are located. When I first arrived, I presumed that the locals would take pride in their doorstep car brand just like the people of Sunderland do with Nissan. I certainly wasn’t wrong, because there were hundreds if not thousands of BYD models out and about. However, nothing could prepare me for the sheer quantity of unfamiliar badges that I’d soon find myself frantically researching.