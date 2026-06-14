With MG set to build cars in Spain, at least Nissan is flying the flag for Britain

If you seek to identify the companies that are rising, falling, diversifying, redeeming themselves or in danger of disappearing, you’re currently spoilt for choice.

On 1 June, MG announced its return to Europe as a manufacturer. Disappointingly, it’s opting for Spain, not Britain, where it has all but died as a producer. But since MG’s adoption by an Asian parent company (SAIC) resulted in the brand being put through a highly successful rebirth, rehabilitation and redemption process, it’s been left in rude health.

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Can the same be said of former big sister Jaguar, which – while also under Asian parentage (Tata) – has been more in regret, retreat and official “reimagine” mode in recent years? I’m only asking.

Although I’m sorry we couldn’t tempt MG back to its production roots in the UK and I worry that Jag showrooms have remained scarily empty and hauntingly echoey for too long, as they await the arrival of the £120k-ish EV, I’m ecstatically happy about some other aspects of UK automotive life. None more than Nissan finally confirming on 3 June what I have, via this weekly column, been hinting at for months: the Japanese firm is in deep, highly positive discussions with Chery in the hope and expectation that the Chinese company will soon see its own vehicles rolling off one of the two lines at Nissan’s Sunderland factory.