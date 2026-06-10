Sorry petrolheads: Tesla Model 3 voted UK’s best car to own

The Tesla Model 3 has been voted the best car to own in the 2026 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first publication of the UK’s most comprehensive car ownership survey, with the 2026 edition compiling opinions from over 100,000 drivers across the country on the cars they drive.

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Elon Musk’s electric saloon dominated this year’s survey, topping three of the 10 main categories – Engine and Gearbox, Safety Features, and Quality and Reliability – and performing well in almost all others. Vice President of Content and Publishing at Auto Express, Sarah Perks, pointed out how: “Owners love almost everything about their Model 3s, especially now quality has improved. The electric saloon is the only car to be rated 100 per cent in a category, with owners giving a perfect score for the drivetrain smoothness.”

The inherent smoothness of an electric drivetrain appears to be something owners value immensely, with 2026 marking a new record for the performance on EV models in Driver Power. In 2026, six models in the top 10 are either exclusively available as an EV, or offered with an electric powertrain as an option. That’s up from just one in 2025 and two in 2024.