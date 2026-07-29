Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Dacia’s simple but affordable approach is exactly what car buyers want

Deputy editor Richard Ingram explains why Dacia’s back-to-basics approach is resonating with buyers as rivals chase ever more complex tech

By:Richard Ingram
29 Jul 2026
Richard Ingram back-to-basic opinion

I recently spent time with Dacia UK’s inspirational and charismatic brand director, Lina Ribeiro, whose clarity, reflected in the firm she leads, felt like a breath of fresh air in the tech-obsessed car industry.

With the support of the wider Renault Group and the unrelenting success of the popular Renault 5, Ribeiro has the clarity and autonomy to focus on her core customer base: customers who continue to demand tough, affordable, good-value family cars, with simple but efficient petrol (and hybrid) powertrains, plus big boots and just the right amount of interior tech.

European brands, spurred on by the speed and might of Chinese engineering, seem fixated on increasingly complicated cabins, greater screen real estate and fiddly functions. Did anyone ask for this? The average age of a car in the UK in 2026 is 10 years old – up from around seven-and-a-half a decade ago. Are cars more reliable? Or is it because drivers are shunning these over-engineered, long-range electric cars for their trusted, family hatchbacks?

Advertisement - Article continues below

Last year, UK new-car sales passed two million units for the first time since 2019, but were almost 13 per cent behind pre-pandemic levels. EV adoption is rising, but is far shy of ZEV Mandate targets, as people still snap up ICE models.

Despite Ribeiro confirming her firm will push further into the EV space later this year with the European-built Spring supermini, Dacia will double down on its retail presence with a renewed line-up of multi-energy vehicles that continue to offer everything buyers need, and nothing they don’t. This policy saw the brand claim nearly eight per cent of Europe’s private passenger car market in 2025.

Yes, there is still work to be done on owner satisfaction – as proven by Dacia’s flat-last finish in this year’s Driver Power manufacturer rankings. But with a new generation of product on the horizon, plus a revised focus on quality and reliability, could it be on the brink of something unique? 

From the outside, at least as far as the UK is concerned, it looks like Ribeiro has exactly the right product at exactly the right time. Competent, versatile, good-value family cars and SUVs, with compromise-free hybrid powertrains that will be joined by a range of affordable EVs, exactly as the market demands them.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram deputy editor Auto Express
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

I love electric cars, but I won’t buy one until they get cheaper
Opinion - EV charging

I love electric cars, but I won’t buy one until they get cheaper

Mike Rutherford is a big fan of electric cars, but still thinks they're just too expensive to buy, insure and run
Opinion
26 Jul 2026
New Haval H6 2026 review: impossible to ignore because it's so cheap
Haval H6 - front tracking

New Haval H6 2026 review: impossible to ignore because it's so cheap

The Haval H6 is a family SUV for hatchback money - but does it deserve success in the UK market?
Road tests
27 Jul 2026
Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e: Japanese newcomer takes on EV royalty
Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e - front tracking

Tesla Model 3 vs Mazda 6e: Japanese newcomer takes on EV royalty

Can Mazda’s link-up with Changan Automobile see the brand’s new 6e challenge Tesla’s popular Model 3 EV?
Car group tests
25 Jul 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content