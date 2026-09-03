Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

AI is making the used car market a dangerous place

Consumer reporter Tom Jervis shares his concerns about buying a car in the age of AI

By:Tom Jervis
3 Sep 2026
Opinion - AI used cars

AI is getting frighteningly pixel- perfect when it comes to replicating reality. If you’ve ever seen the viral ‘Will Smith Eating Spaghetti Test’, you’ll be acutely aware of how generative AI has evolved in just a few years, from depicting a distorted, almost expressionist impression of reality to something that can easily deceive all but the trained eye.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We recently talked about the perils of AI overviews when researching your next car, but the pitfalls extend far beyond that. Bogus classified ads have existed for years, with people posting images of other people’s cars instead of their own. But with the power and availability of AI image-generation tools,

Pandora’s box has been ripped wide open. That’s not to say I’m against editing the photographs in an ad to make your car look its best; colour-grading and removing litter and lampposts can help draw the eye to the focus of the image. Yet the question arises as to where the line should be drawn.

Is it acceptable, for example, to digitally clean up a bit of dirt you forgot to wipe off? What about using software to buff out a small scratch? Or deploying AI to replace an entire dented panel?

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

What about changing the paint colour to one that isn’t on offer? Or fabricating a car that doesn’t even exist? This last one might sound ridiculous, but it’s a genuine scam many car buyers now face in the wild-west environment that is the online used car market.

Take a minute to scroll through largely unmoderated online marketplaces and you’ll find AI ads of cars sitting in lavish, airbrushed car dealerships or glamorous locations surrounded by uncannily similar-looking female models, all in an attempt to grab the attention of potential buyers.

Rather than creating intrigue, this should instead set off alarm bells. Someone selling their eight-year-old Kia XCeed probably hasn’t done a shoot on the waterfront in Saint Tropez, so it’s worth taking whatever they describe or show with a pinch of salt.

With all of this in mind, it only reinforces the rule that you should buy from a trusted dealer – such as those on the Auto Express Buy A Car Marketplace – and take the time to view a car in person before parting with any cash.

Performing HPI history checks gives you a broader perspective on what you’re buying, too, plus paying close attention to imagery or descriptions for any AI idiosyncrasies in an advert could expose some fakery. Because in a world where generative AI is now in the palms of everyone, seeing should not automatically mean believing.

Don't miss the best of Auto Express on Google! Make us a preferred source. Click here...

Now you can buy a car through our network of top dealers around the UK. Search for the latest deals…

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best winter tyres 2026
John Barker standing next to two wheels and a VW Golf

Best winter tyres 2026

Our testers warmed to the task of finding the best cold-weather rubber for your car
Product group tests
2 Sep 2026
New Dacia Sandero is going EV, but there's still a place for petrol
Dacia Sandero render (watermarked) - front

New Dacia Sandero is going EV, but there's still a place for petrol

Next-generation supermini will provide a range of powertrains and a more rugged Stepway version
News
31 Aug 2026
Aston Martin, Bentley, McLaren, Jaguar Land Rover; Britain can win big in the luxury car market
Opinion - British brands

Aston Martin, Bentley, McLaren, Jaguar Land Rover; Britain can win big in the luxury car market

Mike Rutherford shares his vision for Britain's car-building future
Opinion
30 Aug 2026
A long car warranty is great, if the brand sticks around to honour it
Opinion - car warranties

A long car warranty is great, if the brand sticks around to honour it

News reporter Ellis Hyde considers why sometimes it pays to do your homework when you’re buying a new car
Opinion
27 Aug 2026

Most Popular

New Dacia Sandero is going EV, but there's still a place for petrol
Dacia Sandero render (watermarked) - front

New Dacia Sandero is going EV, but there's still a place for petrol

Next-generation supermini will provide a range of powertrains and a more rugged Stepway version
News
31 Aug 2026
Most and least reliable car manufacturers 2026
Most and least reliable car brands - header image

Most and least reliable car manufacturers 2026

These are the brands that are building the most reliable cars on UK roads, along with the ones that you might wish to avoid
Best cars & vans
30 Aug 2026
Last chance: Gov asks for driver’s view on controversial car emissions law changes
Emissions checks

Last chance: Gov asks for driver’s view on controversial car emissions law changes

New proposals could see drivers face fines of up to £1,000 if their car’s emissions don’t match the approved emissions standard
News
1 Sep 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content