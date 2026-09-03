AI is making the used car market a dangerous place

AI is getting frighteningly pixel- perfect when it comes to replicating reality. If you’ve ever seen the viral ‘Will Smith Eating Spaghetti Test’, you’ll be acutely aware of how generative AI has evolved in just a few years, from depicting a distorted, almost expressionist impression of reality to something that can easily deceive all but the trained eye.

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We recently talked about the perils of AI overviews when researching your next car, but the pitfalls extend far beyond that. Bogus classified ads have existed for years, with people posting images of other people’s cars instead of their own. But with the power and availability of AI image-generation tools,

Pandora’s box has been ripped wide open. That’s not to say I’m against editing the photographs in an ad to make your car look its best; colour-grading and removing litter and lampposts can help draw the eye to the focus of the image. Yet the question arises as to where the line should be drawn.

Is it acceptable, for example, to digitally clean up a bit of dirt you forgot to wipe off? What about using software to buff out a small scratch? Or deploying AI to replace an entire dented panel?