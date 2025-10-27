The Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs just got a little bit posher

In the world of family cars, Peugeot’s 3008 coupe-SUV and 5008 seven-seat SUV are already pretty posh, with their striking designs and premium-feeling interiors. However a new range-topping GT Premium trim adds a few extra luxuries, and unlocks the option of all-wheel drive.

In GT Premium spec, the 3008 starts from £42,670 while the more practical 5008 starts from £45,570. Although you could save more than £7,000 on the pair by ordering your perfect model through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

For the money, the range-topping 3008 and 5008 feature 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels if you go for a standard hybrid model, or 20-inch rims if you spring for the plug-in hybrid or electric versions. Meanwhile four exterior cameras offer 360-degree vision when parking.

Inside are 10-way electrically adjustable front seats with adaptive side bolsters and lumbar support. They’ve apparently received the seal of approval from the AGR (Campaign for Healthier Backs), and offer multi-point massaging. Plus the front and back seats are all heated.

GT Premium also adds black Alcantara upholstery with green contrast stitching and leather effect trim. However customers can upgrade to black perforated Nappa leather seats for an extra £1,300 on the 3008 and £1,450 on 5008.

Finally, both models get more driver-assistance technology onboard with the ‘Drive Assist Pack’, including driver attention alert, ‘long range’ blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and ‘Highway Assist 2.0’ which combines lane-keep assist, semi automatic lane changing and speed limit detection.

All-wheel drive finally comes to the E-3008 and E-5008

The new GT Premium specification is available with all of the powertrains on the 3008 and 5008, from the entry-level 134bhp mild-hybrid to a Long Range EV set-up that uses a massive 97kWh battery to provide up to 421 miles of range.

Peugeot is also offering a dual-motor version of the electric E-3008 and E-5008 exclusively in GT Premium. This combines the standard 210bhp front-mounted electric motor with another 110bhp e-motor for the rear wheels for a combined 320bhp, 509Nm of torque and 0-62mp in as little as six seconds.

In addition to the usual Normal, Eco and Sport drive modes, the E-3008 and E-5008 Dual Motor have a dedicated 4WD mode, hill assist descent control and special badging.

