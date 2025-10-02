Polestar 3 is faster, smarter and more powerful!
Polestar 3 gets 350kW charging, a 670bhp Performance model, and a huge jump in onboard tech processing power
Polestar has announced an extensive hardware overhaul for its flagship SUV, the Polestar 3. The significant updates, for the 2026 model year, include faster charging, more power, and a massive boost in processing capability.
Dubbed by Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller as "like an entirely new car," the Polestar 3 gets changes that centre on a switch to a cutting-edge 800v electrical architecture, which is a major leap forward from the previous system.
The new 800v setup unlocks dramatically improved DC charging speeds, with a peak charging rate of up to 350kW. This means the crucial 10-80 per cent charge benchmark now takes as little as 22 minutes - a significant 25 per cent improvement over the current model.
We’re told that the new architecture also delivers an efficiency improvement of up to 6 per cent on the WLTP efficiency tests. It's paired with new CATL lithium-ion battery packs (92kWh for the Rear motor and 106kWh for Dual motor/Performance variants), and combined, these upgrades should substantially improve the Polestar 3's long-distance driving credentials.
Prices start from just over £70,000 for the base car and go up to £93,000 at the top of the range, we expect them to be similar for the upgraded versions. Dealers on the Auto Express Buy A Car service are currently offering discounts of around £2,000 on those list prices.
Is the upgraded Polestar 3 faster?
All versions of the 3 now feature a new permanent magnet synchronous rear motor which delivers a greater power output. Paired with an updated front motor that includes an automatic disconnect function for better efficiency, the flagship Polestar 3 Performance variant boasts up to 670bhp, and manages the 0-62mph sprint in just 3.9 seconds.
The revised powertrain also shifts the power balance to give a greater rear-wheel bias which, along with updated anti-roll bars and refined steering software, is said to provide a more engaging and direct driving experience across the entire model range.
What’s changed in terms of technology?
The upgrades don’t stop there because the Polestar 3 also receives a significant computing upgrade, with its onboard processing power boosted from 30 to 254 trillion operations per second (TOPS). In case you’re not exactly sure what benefit that might bring potential buyers, it’s said to enable faster and more intelligent management of active safety systems, battery performance, and sensor data. So, that’s good.
And, in a move designed to please early adopters, Polestar has committed to offering this hardware upgrade as a complimentary retrofit to all existing Polestar 3 customers, with work planned to start in early 2026.
What’s changed in the 3’s equipment and trim options?
With the announcement of all these changes, Polestar has taken the opportunity to simplify the 3 line-up to Rear motor, Dual motor, and Performance variants.
There’s also a revised equipment pack structure intended to make customisation easier, with customers able to choose from the new Climate pack (heated rear seats, steering wheel, and front wipers) and the Prime pack (bundling Pilot, Plus, and Climate packs with privacy glass).
Inside, the standard upholstery is upgraded to Bio-attributed MicroTech in Charcoal, while there’s a new Storm dark grey metallic paint option.
The upgraded Polestar 3 will debut in the UK first, a decision that Polestar says is driven by high demand and the previous model year already being sold out.
