New Polestar 4 ‘estate’ promises practicality, and a back window

Polestar expands its range with a new Polestar 4 bodystyle mixing elements of SUV and estate. The existing coupe-SUV is now known as the Polestar 4 Coupe.

By:Paul Barker
18 Feb 2026
New Polestar 4 - rear

Polestar’s biggest-selling model is going sensible on us, the coupe SUV Polestar 4 is being joined by a more practical estate-cum-SUV bodystyle designed to tap into the world’s love of Swedish load-luggers. 

Although the big news is always at the rear of estate cars, it’s especially true in this case because the teaser shot released by Polestar seems to show that the new addition, due to be revealed this summer before hitting roads by the end of the year, has a glass rear window. The existing 4 hit the headlines when it was revealed in 2023 because it eschewed rear glass in favour of cameras. Taking out the window creates, Polestar says, a bigger and more versatile rear space, but in going full estate with this new variant designers appear to have adopted a more conventional wagon style. 

Polestar has confirmed that the existing Polestar 4 will switch to being known as the Polestar 4 Coupe from today, with the new model just taking the vacant 4 moniker.

The new car is expected to pick up the same 268bhp Single or 536bhp Dual Motor layouts as offered on the 4 Coupe, and is likely to be slightly less efficient than the respective 385- or 367-mile official range figures for that car, thanks to the additional weight and slightly less aerodynamic shape. 

Polestar isn’t committing to whether its new model is actually an estate or not, with the brand’s CEO, Michael Lohschellar, telling a select media gathering at its Gothenburg headquarters, including Auto Express, that; “we can actively debate whether the car is an estate, an SUV or both”. That makes it sound like an Audi Allroad, Volvo Cross Country or Subaru Outback - all estate cars with raised ride heights and SUV-style chunky design elements.

Polestar 4 - full width front

Polestar’s best-seller  

The new Polestar model is designed to build on the success of the 4 Coupe, as it’s now known, which has quickly become the brand’s biggest seller worldwide. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

“Once you have a winning model, it's always good to use that as a basis, rather than coming with something completely new,” Lohschellar told the gathered media. “And then when we looked, we saw that some people want to have a bit more functionality and practicality, some people have dogs for example, and the new derivative is really more practical.

“It’s not for everybody” he continued, “because some people love this rear end without the window, but now we have two variants of our best selling model.”

Lohschellar wouldn’t be drawn on pricing for the new estate version, and whether it will carry a price premium over the Coupe’s £55,750 or £67,750 for the Single and Dual motor models, though the brand currently has an offer of £5,000 off either Coupe version in the UK. 

He was also non-committal on which Polestar 4 variant will prove more popular. “We can debate it, but we think this might do better, because a lot of people look for functionality, but at the end of the day the customer will decide.” 

The new 4 will be built alongside the 4 Coupe at the Busan factory in South Korea operated jointly by Renault and Geely, Polestar’s parent company.

Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

