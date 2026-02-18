Polestar isn’t committing to whether its new model is actually an estate or not, with the brand’s CEO, Michael Lohschellar, telling a select media gathering at its Gothenburg headquarters, including Auto Express, that; “we can actively debate whether the car is an estate, an SUV or both”. That makes it sound like an Audi Allroad, Volvo Cross Country or Subaru Outback - all estate cars with raised ride heights and SUV-style chunky design elements.

Polestar’s best-seller

The new Polestar model is designed to build on the success of the 4 Coupe, as it’s now known, which has quickly become the brand’s biggest seller worldwide.

“Once you have a winning model, it's always good to use that as a basis, rather than coming with something completely new,” Lohschellar told the gathered media. “And then when we looked, we saw that some people want to have a bit more functionality and practicality, some people have dogs for example, and the new derivative is really more practical.

“It’s not for everybody” he continued, “because some people love this rear end without the window, but now we have two variants of our best selling model.”

Lohschellar wouldn’t be drawn on pricing for the new estate version, and whether it will carry a price premium over the Coupe’s £55,750 or £67,750 for the Single and Dual motor models, though the brand currently has an offer of £5,000 off either Coupe version in the UK.

He was also non-committal on which Polestar 4 variant will prove more popular. “We can debate it, but we think this might do better, because a lot of people look for functionality, but at the end of the day the customer will decide.”

The new 4 will be built alongside the 4 Coupe at the Busan factory in South Korea operated jointly by Renault and Geely, Polestar’s parent company.

