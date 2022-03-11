Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Best online tyre retailers 2026

We round up and rate the very best places on the Internet to look for a new set of tyres

By:Tom Barnard
5 Jan 2026
Best online tyre retailers 20269

Buying new tyres is rarely a pleasurable experience. You might swap your rubber to suit the season, but most drivers will only shop for tyres when they fail an MoT, spot wear or get a puncture.

As with many aspects of owning a car, shopping around and doing some research before you are desperate to get back on the road could save you a fortune – and most of us will head straight to the Internet in search of the best prices. Even the big fast fit chains such as Kwik Fit offer better deals online than they do to walk-in customers. 

Where should you start? We’ve done the hard work for you, checking eight online retailers, comparing a spectrum of designs from budget to performance. As well as the cost, we know that buying tyres can be stressful and confusing, so we also scored the sites on ease of use, stock availability and fitting options.

How we tested

To compare the retailers, we ran prices for a selection of sizes. The most popular in the UK is 205/55 16, so the fully fitted quotes for the cheapest brand and a premium Continental were fed into the spreadsheet. 

Then we looked for our top-rated all-season Pirelli Cinturato All Season SF3 in a common 225/45 R17 size. For an SUV we looked for a 235/60 R18 ZX7 XL from the mid-priced Avon brand, and finally added a performance Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 235/35 R19 with a BMW-specific fitment, if offered. The price shown is an average of all the tyres.

Blackcircles

Blackcircles9
  • Average cost: £121.08  
  • Fitting: Mail order, partners, mobile
  • Rating: 5.0 stars  
  • Contact: blackcircles.com
It might not be the cheapest, but if you are buying two or more tyres, then the many Blackcircles deals offering discounts mean it may work out cheaper than some rivals. The site is also easy to use and has the best registration look-up facility, narrowing down the search results to suitable products for your car brand. Everything we wanted was available too. When it comes to fitting, there is a choice of mobile operators for an extra £24, or a huge network of partner garages.

eTyres

eTyres9
  • Average cost: £109.21  
  • Fitting: Mobile, fitter, mail order  
  • Rating: 4.5 stars  
  • Contact: etyres.co.uk
There is no arguing with the price result here. eTyres worked out cheapest for every tyre size we tried, except for the SUV-sized Avon, where – oddly – it trailed in seventh place. The price of the Pirelli looked very attractive too, but on closer inspection was for the older SF2 tyre – there was no comparable SF3 available. The site is easy to understand and fairly slick. There’s the option of a local garage fitment or paying for mobile fitting, which varied from £24 to £60 in our area.

Asda Tyres

Asda9
  • Average cost: £114.39
  • Fitting: Fitted, mail order, mobile
  • Rating: 4.0 stars
  • Contact: asdatyres.co.uk
Despite its name, Asda Tyres is run by the same company as our second-placed eTyres. So it has the same functionality – complete with tyre firms’ cringeworthy corporate mottos in the listings – and broadly the same offers, although there is the occasional special deal giving Asda vouchers if you order certain brands. The prices are different though, and in most cases a few quid more than eTyres. For the Pirelli, Asda offered us the old SF2 at a discount or the new SF3.

Tyre Shopper

Tyreshopper9
  • Average cost: £120.42
  • Fitting: Mobile, partner garages
  • Rating: 3.5 stars
  • Contact: tyre-shopper.co.uk

The website has the sort of dated design usually reserved for parish newsletters, but Tyre Shopper’s functionality is fine, with an effective registration number-based search, and clear labels. It doesn’t narrow the search down to special-fitment tyres for your specific car brand though, unlike Blackcircles. Plus there was no Pirelli available in our size either. We were offered fitting at a branch of Halfords or National garages with a mobile option for £25.

Openeo

Openeo9
  • Average cost: £120.60
  • Fitting: Mail order only
  • Rating: 3.0 stars
  • Contact: openeo.co.uk
The initial excitement at the prices on Openeo’s site is soon quashed when you realise they are for mail order only. The company offers delivery in two working days on most tyres, either to your home or to a fitter, including a network of suggested partners. Local to our postcode, the cost was around £20 per tyre, which we added to our calculations. There were no Avons available in the size we wanted, but Openeo worked out as the cheapest overall for the Pirelli.

Kwik Fit

KwickFit9
  • Average cost: £133.40
  • Fitting: Mobile, fitting centres
  • Rating: 3.0 stars
  • Contact: kwik-fit.com
Kwik Fit came bottom of our chart for cost in every category except for the very cheapest tyre, which was just named as ‘Budget’ on the website. It does have some deals if you buy multiple tyres though, including 20 per cent off four of our sample Pirellis. It was also the only site to offer free mobile fitting when you buy two or more tyres. But the site is clunky and slow and some sizes and brands weren’t available. We expected better from a big name.

Tyreleader

Tyreleader9
  • Average cost: £120.85
  • Fitting: Mail order only
  • Rating: 2.5 stars
  • Contact: tyreleader.co.uk

Although not the most expensive, Tyreleader wasn’t the cheapest for any of our samples and the site makes it much harder work to buy. There is no registration look-up and it uses confusing wording such as “specificity”. 

Struggle through and the prices look keen enough – but they don’t include fitting. And even at a reasonable £15 per wheel, it wasn’t enough to make this site competitive. It couldn’t offer the Pirelli we were after, either.

Halfords

Halfords9
  • Average cost: £123.59
  • Fitting: Mobile, Autocentres
  • Rating: 2.5 stars
  • Contact: halfords.com

Halfords offers some deals if you buy more than one tyre, but even with these factored in, it wasn’t the cheapest in any category. The site is frustratingly slow and you can’t choose car brand-specific tyres. 

Mobile fitting is a reasonable cost, but it is priced according to the time of day. Fitting fees at Halfords Autocentres incur a peak-time tax too, which adds between 50p and £3 to the already high costs.

Verdict

Blackcircles isn’t the cheapest, but it’s easy to use, packed with information and offers the best choice. If you’re buying more than one tyre, then extra deals drop prices too. Second place goes to eTyres, and third to its Asda-branded sister site. Both offer the keenest prices and easy-to-use menus.

To help decide which tyres to buy, check out our reviews of the best car tyres

