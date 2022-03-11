Best online tyre retailers 2026

Buying new tyres is rarely a pleasurable experience. You might swap your rubber to suit the season, but most drivers will only shop for tyres when they fail an MoT, spot wear or get a puncture.

As with many aspects of owning a car, shopping around and doing some research before you are desperate to get back on the road could save you a fortune – and most of us will head straight to the Internet in search of the best prices. Even the big fast fit chains such as Kwik Fit offer better deals online than they do to walk-in customers.

Where should you start? We’ve done the hard work for you, checking eight online retailers, comparing a spectrum of designs from budget to performance. As well as the cost, we know that buying tyres can be stressful and confusing, so we also scored the sites on ease of use, stock availability and fitting options.

How we tested

To compare the retailers, we ran prices for a selection of sizes. The most popular in the UK is 205/55 16, so the fully fitted quotes for the cheapest brand and a premium Continental were fed into the spreadsheet.

Then we looked for our top-rated all-season Pirelli Cinturato All Season SF3 in a common 225/45 R17 size. For an SUV we looked for a 235/60 R18 ZX7 XL from the mid-priced Avon brand, and finally added a performance Michelin Pilot Sport 4S 235/35 R19 with a BMW-specific fitment, if offered. The price shown is an average of all the tyres.

Blackcircles