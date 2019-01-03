Best wash mitts 2025

Buy now from Amazon

Amazon Basics Deluxe Mitts

Price: around £7.60

around £7.60 Absorption: 905g

905g Rating: 4.0 stars

4.0 stars Contact: amazon.co.uk

Yes, you get two mitts in this bargain package, which makes it ideal if you like to keep one for bodywork and another for wheels. We got it for £7.60 but even at its usual £8.99 price, it’s easy on the wallet. It topped our soak test if not quite the seven times its own weight claimed, but still impressive. Less good was the loose pouch, which was hard to control and needed to be grabbed, although it was well padded for protecting the fingers.

Buy now from Amazon

Simply Xtreme Mitt and Pad

Price: around £19.95

around £19.95 Absorption: 602g

602g Rating: 3.5 stars

3.5 stars Contact: jrpdistribution.co.uk

Another mitt with a high price, but this time you get a microfibre-covered foam wash pad. Our test focused on the latter, which finished middle of the pack in the tests. The split microfibre ensured a smooth glide across panels, but the pouch was on the loose side and needed to be gripped to stay in place. The packaging has more information than many, but there’s nothing on how the mitt and pad should be washed.

Temu Chenille Microfibre Mitt

Price: around £1.64

around £1.64 Absorption: 562g

562g Rating: 3.5 stars

3.5 stars Contact: temu.com/uk

As we’ve seen before with products from Temu, there’s no brand or product name in evidence and it arrives in packaging that’s no more helpful. There’s no doubt this noodle and chenille mitt (product code PA1208282) is easy on the pocket, but none of the mitts here are horrendously pricey. This one performed adequately but hand protection could be better on the edges, and the short pile side added little to the cleaning power.

Hilka Pro-Craft Soft Fibre Wash Mitt

Price: around £4.99

around £4.99 Absorption: 447g

447g Rating: 3.0 stars

3.0 stars Contact: screwfix.com

Hilka goes its own way with this nylon soft-fibre mitt, which failed to match microfibre rivals.

Meguiar’s Microfibre Wash Mitt

Price: around £12.50

around £12.50 Absorption: 319g

319g Rating: 2.5 stars

2.5 stars Contact: meguiars.co.uk

The world of microfibre and mitts has moved on some distance from when this mitt was launched, and it shows.

Buy now from Amazon

Verdict

Armor All finally loses its crown here, but still secures a podium place because it’s very similar to the test-winning Halfords. Splitting the two is Dodo Juice’s Captain Crevice, which is one of the easiest designs to use.

