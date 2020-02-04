Best inspection lamps 2026

Even on the brightest of days, anyone working on a car is likely to need some extra light. Best of all, new technology means you won’t have to put up with hot bulbs and trailing cables. LEDs and better batteries mean you can have cool light for hours before having to charge a lamp you can easily hold in your hand.

Advertisement - Article continues below

In the past, Philips lights have always done well, but the firm’s uncertain future means we left them out this year. While overall brightness is important, it can be overpowering, so what’s key is adjustability – plus battery life and ease of charging if you use the lamp regularly. Which lamp shone brightest?

How we tested

We were looking for lamps that offered great versatility, with different ways of attaching them to parts of the car and adjustable angles for the light sources. Having more than one type of beam or variable light settings gained points, too. We also looked for the toughness needed to survive being used in a workshop.

All of the lamps were charged to 100 per cent and then we left them on the highest setting, timing how long they lasted before leaving us in darkness. We also assessed how long they took to charge. Finally, we considered value.

LAP Inspection Light