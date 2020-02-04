Best inspection lamps 2026
Which is the top choice to make light work?
Even on the brightest of days, anyone working on a car is likely to need some extra light. Best of all, new technology means you won’t have to put up with hot bulbs and trailing cables. LEDs and better batteries mean you can have cool light for hours before having to charge a lamp you can easily hold in your hand.
In the past, Philips lights have always done well, but the firm’s uncertain future means we left them out this year. While overall brightness is important, it can be overpowering, so what’s key is adjustability – plus battery life and ease of charging if you use the lamp regularly. Which lamp shone brightest?
How we tested
We were looking for lamps that offered great versatility, with different ways of attaching them to parts of the car and adjustable angles for the light sources. Having more than one type of beam or variable light settings gained points, too. We also looked for the toughness needed to survive being used in a workshop.
All of the lamps were charged to 100 per cent and then we left them on the highest setting, timing how long they lasted before leaving us in darkness. We also assessed how long they took to charge. Finally, we considered value.
LAP Inspection Light
- Price: around £22.48
- Lumens: 650
- Rating: 5.0 stars
- Contact: screwfix.com
Used - available now
2019 VOLKSWAGEN
TRANSPORTER
45,350 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0LCash £29,990
2015 Volkswagen
Golf GTD
27,109 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0LCash £15,900
2015 Ford
Ka
70,000 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £4,999
2020 Audi
A3 Sportback
50,291 milesManualPetrol1.5LCash £12,397
It might not look or feel as classy as some rivals, but the LAP aced all of our tests and had every feature we like. There are two brightness levels plus a 100-lumen torch, and the LAP can be hung from a rotating hook, clamped with magnets on the back or base or stood up. Four LEDs indicate the battery life, and it lasted more than five hours on the highest setting. As a bonus, it’s supplied with a charging dock.
Laser Pull-Out Rechargeable Work Lamp
- Price: around £27.70
- Lumens: 500
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: lasertools.co.uk
The prize for best battery life goes to the Laser. It was still shining strong after six hours with the main light extended, and it then dimmed slowly. But there was still a glimmer of dull light visible after 20 hours.
If you don’t need all 500 lumens, then there is a torch, and the entire head can rotate through 180 degrees. The only real downsides are having just one magnet mount and no battery gauge.
Osram LEDinspect TWIST 450
- Price: around £28.79
- Lumens: 450
- Rating: 4.0 stars
- Contact: osram.co.uk
Osram’s more powerful lamp does most things well, and an IP65 rating for water resistance makes it the most suitable for damp conditions. It has a bright 450-lumen main lamp with two settings, and a torch. There are strong magnets on the base and back plus a hook, but it’s not the most stable when standing on its own. An indicator shows the battery level, but it was flat in just under three hours.
Temu Rechargeable LED Work Light Bar
- Price: around £11.76
- Lumens: 300 (estimated)
- Rating: 4.0 stars
- Contact: temu.com
This isn’t the sort of lamp you can poke into small spaces because it’s a hefty 52cm long. However, it includes two hooks, magnets and spring clamps, which make it easy to attach to the underside of a bonnet and floodlight an area.
There is no lumens level quoted but it’s clearly not as bright as some rivals, and dims noticeably when the erratic digital battery gauge drops below 50 per cent after a couple of hours. It’s great value though.
Sealey Wireless Inspection Light
- Price: around £45.95
- Lumens: 500
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: sealey.com
The main novelty of the Sealey lamp is the wireless charging base, so there’s no fiddling around with cables to top it up. The 500-lumens lamp has a dimmer, so you can choose battery life over brightness. There are lots of hooks, props and magnets too. The main issue is that the LAP does most things better and costs far less.
Draper Expert LED Wireless Lamp
- Price: around £75.99
- Lumens: 1,000
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: drapertools.com
The Draper has the brightest lamp here in the top of its three settings, and a torch. It can be mounted using two swivel hooks or strong magnets on the back and in the base. Three LEDs show the battery level. On its highest setting it rips through the charge, though, and the price means it is more for pro users.
LUCECO USB Worklight
- Price: around £21.99
- Lumens: 750
- Rating: 3.0 stars
- Contact: toolstation.com
The LUCECO is more of a floodlight, so it’s great for bigger jobs but less useful for detail work under a bonnet. It has both a hook and strong magnets, but without using them it’s prone to toppling. On its top setting, the LEDs went dim after three hours but it gave limited light for nine more hours.
Osram LEDinspect TELESCOPIC 270
- Price: around £19.99
- Lumens: 270
- Rating: 2.5 stars
- Contact: osram.co.uk
A keen price and clever design scored the Osram 270 some points. On top is a flip head with a torch that can be used on its own or together with the larger, telescopically extending LED strip. The three-hour battery life is impressive too. But there is little adjustment for the light, and we worry about the bare metal hook and magnet damaging paint.
Verdict
The LAP wins thanks to the best mix of features and brightness, plus a charging dock, at a competitive price. In second, the Laser makes up for its lack of a power gauge with astonishing battery life. Third is the Osram TWIST, which we’d choose if water resistance was crucial.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.