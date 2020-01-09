Best car air fresheners 2025
Over time your car’s interior will absorb some of the smells associated with day-to-day life. And that’s when you need the best air freshener you can buy
No matter how hard you try, your car is bound to lose its new car smell and start to take on other, less nose-friendly aromas before long. It could be the whiff of pets or damp clothing, the lingering legacy of a spilt coffee, or the unmistakable hint of cigarette smoke.
This means that many drivers will pick up an air freshener to make the inside of their car smell more appealing. These can be a simple piece of cardboard soaked in fragrance, or more elaborate devices that last longer and look posher.
For this test we tried myriad types costing from £1 to £14.50, and varying in their delivery methods. The simplest types simply dangle from the mirror or in front of the air vents, but even these can look classier. Alternatives include cans with a lid that adjusts to vary the flow of fragrance as the effectiveness fades. Which of our eight fresheners makes the most scents?
How we tested
The fragrance of these fresheners will largely be a question of taste, but we wafted them under the noses of a group of 10 diverse people. They were not able to see the products as they sniffed.
They were asked to say whether they thought the smell was pleasant. A section of wet dog blanket was then added to the container and the group was asked if the freshener was able to mask the aroma.
We also considered the longevity of the freshener by leaving them for two weeks on a windowsill. Cost is not a big factor in our testing here, but it was considered.
Carfume Brazilian Summer Bum Bum Cream
- Price: around £4.99
- Rating: 5.0 stars
- Contact: halfords.com
Bum Bum Cream is a popular brand of beauty product that lends its scent to this freshener. Our panel was universal in its praise of the aroma, saying the coconut smell reminded them of holidays.
The looks split opinion, with some drivers saying it wouldn’t fit in with their car’s design, but all agreed it looked classier than the can-based rivals. The small bottle of golden fluid is topped with a wooden pyramid top that absorbs the fragrance and is said to last six weeks.
FRSH Scents Velvet Rose & Oud
- Price: around £3.99
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: simply-brands.com
There is a bewildering array of flavours offered by FRSH Scents, so we chose the Velvet Rose & Oud as a contrast to the more sickly sweet alternatives. It went down well with our panel, who said it had a pleasant aroma that reminded them of scented candles and posh hand soap. The can has an adjustable vent to allow the strength of the scent to be varied, and it only showed slight signs of waning after our two-week test. It’s well priced, too.
Jelly Belly Berry Blue
- Price: around £4.49
- Rating: 4.0 stars
- Contact: halfords.com
Despite a price which is lower than those of some of the can-based rivals, this Jelly Belly Berry Blue container feels more substantial and better made than those other products.
It has a twist lid that makes it simple to vary the amount of fragrance dispensed. You might need that adjustability, too, because the sweet blueberry aroma wasn’t universally liked, with some testers saying it was too sickly for an early morning drive.
Hunter & Walker Blackberry Car Perfume
- Price: around £14.50
- Rating: 4.0 stars
- Contact: hunterandwalker.co.uk
At £14.50, the Hunter & Walker seems expensive, but it feels classy from the moment you lay eyes on the box. It looks like something you’d get from a jewellers, and inside is a ring of black material that resembles caviar and is topped by a silver trinket. It all wouldn’t look out of place on the end of a necklace. The blackberry scent was universally liked too and is said to last eight weeks.
Little Trees Tropical Fiber Air Freshener Can
- Price: around £4.15
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: autobulbsdirect.co.uk
This product is confusingly sold under both the Little Trees and better-known Magic Tree brands, but rather than the familiar pine shape, this is a can-based freshener, which has an aroma of tropical fruits. Indeed, one tester said it reminded them of the smell when you opened a can of Lilt. The slide vent means you can vary the fragrance output, but it is tricky to use.
Carstore Air Freshener Cherry
- Price: around £1
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: home.bargains
Air fresheners simply don’t get much cheaper than this. The Carstore’s cardboard rectangle holds a small bubble of cherry- flavour liquid, which gradually releases its scent over time.
It was still going strong after our two-week test. Smelling it blind, two of our panel said the smell reminded them of marzipan rather than cherry. It struggled to hide the whiff of wet dog blanket too.
Armor All Red Bull Lights Out
- Price: around £4.49
- Rating: 3.0 stars
- Contact: armorallpodiumseries.com
Here’s one for F1 fans, because it looks like an All Access Pass. The main issue is that there is no way to regulate it, so it’s strong when taken out of the packet and had faded after two weeks.
Candy Kittens Eton Mess
- Price: around £4.99
- Rating: 2.5 stars
- Contact: halfords.com
The Candy Kittens freshener has a lid with adjustable vents. Our testers left it closed because they found the smell too sickly.
Verdict
The Carfume’s summery scent and quality design came top, and the price was good. The classy smell of the FRSH Scents Velvet Rose & Oud can earned it second, ahead of the high-quality, but sweet, Jelly Belly.
