Best car air fresheners 2025

No matter how hard you try, your car is bound to lose its new car smell and start to take on other, less nose-friendly aromas before long. It could be the whiff of pets or damp clothing, the lingering legacy of a spilt coffee, or the unmistakable hint of cigarette smoke.

This means that many drivers will pick up an air freshener to make the inside of their car smell more appealing. These can be a simple piece of cardboard soaked in fragrance, or more elaborate devices that last longer and look posher.

For this test we tried myriad types costing from £1 to £14.50, and varying in their delivery methods. The simplest types simply dangle from the mirror or in front of the air vents, but even these can look classier. Alternatives include cans with a lid that adjusts to vary the flow of fragrance as the effectiveness fades. Which of our eight fresheners makes the most scents?

How we tested

The fragrance of these fresheners will largely be a question of taste, but we wafted them under the noses of a group of 10 diverse people. They were not able to see the products as they sniffed.

They were asked to say whether they thought the smell was pleasant. A section of wet dog blanket was then added to the container and the group was asked if the freshener was able to mask the aroma.