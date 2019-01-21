Best car vacuum cleaners 2025

The vacuum cleaner you use to clean your house might do a reasonable job in your car when you just need to quickly spruce up the interior and get rid of a light layer of dust, but ask it to do anything more hardcore and it’s likely to wilt.

For deeper cleans, workshop use and dealing with wet spills, it will pay to invest in a sturdy wet and dry workshop vacuum. In addition to dealing with daily dust, these are designed to swallow sweet wrappers, mud and chunks of discarded toddler snacks without clogging.

They have bigger dirt tanks than the average domestic cleaner and will be able to go for longer without needing to be emptied. And they usually have more power too.

Outside of the car they can be used to suck up dust from sanding and can be set to wet mode to clear floods and spills or speed up upholstery cleaning. For this latest mega-test we have opened the candidates out to include cordless cleaners for the first time. Which of our 11 suckers delivers the winning punch?

How we tested

All the machines in the test are designed for wet and dry cleaning, so we tried them in both modes. To judge the dry cleaning power, we installed the appropriate filter and timed them cleaning up lines of rice, sugar and flour from a carpet mat. We then changed them to wet mode and set the stopwatch as they ingested five litres of water.