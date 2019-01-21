Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product group tests

Best car vacuum cleaners 2025

Heavy-duty cleaners for your car and workshop are put to the test

By:Tom Barnard
26 Sep 2025
Best car vacuum cleaners 2025 - How we tested12

The vacuum cleaner you use to clean your house might do a reasonable job in your car when you just need to quickly spruce up the interior and get rid of a light layer of dust, but ask it to do anything more hardcore and it’s likely to wilt.

For deeper cleans, workshop use and dealing with wet spills, it will pay to invest in a sturdy wet and dry workshop vacuum. In addition to dealing with daily dust, these are designed to swallow sweet wrappers, mud and chunks of discarded toddler snacks without clogging. 

They have bigger dirt tanks than the average domestic cleaner and will be able to go for longer without needing to be emptied. And they usually have more power too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Outside of the car they can be used to suck up dust from sanding and can be set to wet mode to clear floods and spills or speed up upholstery cleaning. For this latest mega-test we have opened the candidates out to include cordless cleaners for the first time. Which of our 11 suckers delivers the winning punch?

How we tested

All the machines in the test are designed for wet and dry cleaning, so we tried them in both modes. To judge the dry cleaning power, we installed the appropriate filter and timed them cleaning up lines of rice, sugar and flour from a carpet mat. We then changed them to wet mode and set the stopwatch as they ingested five litres of water.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

iX1

2025 BMW

iX1

19,387 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £28,649
View iX1
Focus

2017 Ford

Focus

47,108 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £7,949
View Focus
CX-30

2022 Mazda

CX-30

29,136 milesManualPetrol2.0L

Cash £15,599
View CX-30
Juke

2019 Nissan

Juke

29,443 milesManualPetrol1.0L

Cash £12,349
View Juke

With the cleaning done, we measured hose and cable lengths, plus accessories and adaptors. Machines which were less likely to fall over and stored away tidily also gained points. Battery-powered machines had their battery life measured on the highest setting. Finally, we considered the value of the machines and consumables such as filters or bags.

Vacmaster Multi 20

Best car vacuum cleaners 2025 - Vacmaster12
  • Price: around £69.99  
  • Hose: 2.5m
  • Capacity: 20 litres  
  • Rating: 5.0 stars
  • Contact: cleva-uk.com

It might not have the ultimate power of some of the bigger, more expensive machines, but the Vacmaster wins due its all-round ability and value. It’s supplied with a decent number of tools that are useful for car-cleaning duties and has a long 2.5m cable. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s also a ‘blow’ function to help clear dust more quickly and a power take-off socket that’s perfect if you are running power tools such as a sander at the same time as the Multi 20. It performed well in the suction tests, only just behind machines that cost more than twice as much.

Buy now from Amazon

Nilfisk Multi II 30T

Best car vacuum cleaners 2025 - Nilfisk multi12
  • Price: around £169.99  
  • Hose: 4m
  • Capacity: 30 litres  
  • Rating: 4.5 stars
  • Contact: nilfisk.com

This is a big vacuum with a big price, but if you have the budget and the space to store it, then the Multi II 30T is a fantastic tool for car cleaning and workshop use. It came top in our suction tests, and the huge four-metre-long hose means you’ll be able to reach all the way through a car without needing to move the machine. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Like the winning Vacmaster, it has a self-switching socket to control dust-creating power tools. We also liked the nifty filter-vibration button that shakes off dust off to restore cleaning power – this will save you having to buy too many of the pricey consumables.

Buy now from Amazon

Daewoo Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Best car vacuum cleaners 2025 - Daewood 20L wet and dry12
  • Price: around £52  
  • Hose: 1.5m
  • Capacity: 20 litres  
  • Rating: 4.5 stars
  • Contact: halfords.com

Mention Daewoo to car geeks and they’ll think of the Korean brand from the nineties, but in future they might also think of this surprising little vacuum. Despite its compact dimensions it has a decent-sized dirt tank and the 1,000W motor seemed keener than rivals that claim to have more power. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Wide-mounted castors meant it was stable, and it also had tool storage. Despite the low price, it had a solid metal pipe with a ratchet mechanism to make cleaning large areas easier. The only real letdown was the short hose, which meant we needed to move this machine around more than some others.

Buy now from Amazon

Stihl Sea 60 Cordless

Best car vacuum cleaners 2025 - Stihl Sea 6012
  • Price: around £314 (with battery and charger)  
  • Hose: 2.2m  
  • Capacity: 12 litres  
  • Rating: 4.0 stars
  • Contact: stihl.co.uk

If money is no object – or you already have a Stihl  battery and charger – then the Sea 60 is a fantastic cleaner. The 36V battery kept the cleaner working hard for just over 15 minutes on the higher power setting and took around 80 minutes to charge back to 100 per cent. The hose is 2.2m long, but the two-piece suction tube is flimsy. You’ll claw back some of the price on consumables, though, because the filter is washable.

Nilfisk Buddy II 12

Best car vacuum cleaners 2025 - Nilfisk Buddy12
  • Price: around £64.99  
  • Hose: 1.9m
  • Capacity: 12 litres  
  • Rating: 4.0 stars
  • Contact: nilfisk.com
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

nilfisk’s Buddy II is a previous winner of this test and is still a likeable little machine that performed well in our tests and felt built to last. We liked the large back wheels, which made the cleaner easier to move on rough surfaces such as a paved driveway or lumpy garage floor, as well as the ability to turn it into a blower. But the cable and hose are short, and the consumables pricey. The winning Vacmaster offers more features for only a little more cash.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Buy now from Amazon

Vac King CVAC18V20 Cordless

Best car vacuum cleaners 2025 - Vac King 20L12
  • Price: around £143.98  
  • Hose: 1.9m
  • Capacity: 20 litres  
  • Rating: 4.0 stars
  • Contact: machinemart.co.uk

The Vac King looks identical to most other cleaners in this test, but with one big difference – there’s no cable. The 20V battery and charger are included in the price, which makes it seem like reasonable value compared to other cordless cleaners. The consumables 

are the cheapest of any in this test too. The battery lasted 20 minutes in our test on the higher of the two power settings, which should be long enough to clean most cars or workshop floors.

Buy now from Amazon

Draper 10L Wet & Dry Vacuum

Best car vacuum cleaners 2025 - Draper12
  • Price: around £78.90  
  • Hose: 1.5m
  • Capacity: 10 litres  
  • Rating: 3.5 stars
  • Contact: drapertools.com
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The little Draper has previously won a recommended rosette in this test, but has been hit hard by a price increase. We still love its tiny dimensions and feather weight, which make it easy to carry around a car – just as well since the short hose and stingy 3.5m cable mean you will need to move it around. But it claws back some advantage with its huge array of attachments.

Buy now from Amazon

Vac King CVAC18V10 20V Cordless

Best car vacuum cleaners 2025 - Vac King 10L12
  • Price: around £143.98  
  • Hose: 1.4m
  • Capacity: 10 litres  
  • Rating: 3.5 stars
  • Contact: machinemart.co.uk
Advertisement - Article continues below

The second Vac King cordless in this test appears to offer much less yet costs the same. But its compactness and light weight will make it more attractive to some users who don’t need the long-handled floor-cleaning ability of others here. 

It weighs just 3.85kg, making it easy to move around inside the car, and the bungee-style hose means you’re not tripping over it as you clean. As with other Vac Kings, consumables are good value.

Evolution R15VAC

Best car vacuum cleaners 2025 - Evolution12
  • Price: around £69.98  
  • Hose: 1.8m
  • Capacity: 15 litres  
  • Rating: 3.5 stars
  • Contact: toolstation.com

The Evolution is easy to store and carry thanks to its shape, which resembles an overgrown tool box. It has spaces on the outside to neatly store the attachments too, a place to wind the cable and a power take-off socket for connecting dust-creating tools. But there are some irritations. It only managed a middling score in the suction tests and the short 1.8m hose kept popping out of the slot. The cable was on the short side too.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Buy now from Amazon

Titan TTB774VAC

Best car vacuum cleaners 2025 - Titan12
  • Price: around £44.98  
  • Hose: 1.8m
  • Capacity: 16 litres  
  • Rating: 3.0 stars
  • Contact: screwfix.com

The cheapest cleaner doesn’t do much wrong when looked at in isolation and it seems great value at less than £45. The 5.5m cable and 1.8m hose are reasonably generous and it can be switched to become a blower by moving the tube to the outlet. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

You’re given the choice of two filters or a bag for dust collection. The three stiff plastic extension tubes are sturdier than they look too. But the Titan’s main issue is that the Daewoo is much better for not much more.

Henry Home XL

Best car vacuum cleaners 2025 - Henry12
  • Price: around £199.99  
  • Hose: 1.9m
  • Capacity: 15 litres  
  • Rating: N/A
  • Contact: myhenry.com

We were quite impressed with the Henry’s performance and specifications until we got to the water ingestion test and read the instructions. It’s a dry-only vacuum, so was disqualified. If you only need a machine for dust and dirt, though, we have no hesitation recommending it. It matched the big Nilfisk Multi II 30T for cleaning power, the consumables are great value, and it has an enormous 12.5m cable.

Buy now from Amazon

Verdict

For its all-round ability, features and value, the Vacmaster Multi 20 takes the win in this test. If money and storage space aren’t issues and you need something that can handle bigger jobs, we’d recommend the mighty Nilfisk Multi II 30. The plucky little Daewoo looks great value and had surprising performance, while the Stihl offers the power of a corded machine from a battery source, albeit for a high price.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £19,690Avg. savings £4,780 off RRP*Used from £15,124
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

RRP £28,065Avg. savings £3,153 off RRP*Used from £15,500
New Kia SportageUsed Kia Sportage
Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,415Avg. savings £7,680 off RRP*Used from £13,400
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

RRP £14,995Avg. savings £3,297 off RRP*
New Dacia Spring
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Toyota Aygo X 2025 review: cheap city car's hybrid powertrain is a delight
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid - front

New Toyota Aygo X 2025 review: cheap city car's hybrid powertrain is a delight

The excellent hybrid powertrain makes the Toyota Aygo X far better to drive than you might expect
Road tests
23 Sep 2025
Electric car towing test: the inconvenient truth about EV range with a trailer
EV tow test - Kia with caravan and Hyundai header

Electric car towing test: the inconvenient truth about EV range with a trailer

Towing a caravan from Bristol to Land’s End with a Kia EV9: how hard can it be? Eight hours later, I was at my wits’ end…
Features
24 Sep 2025
Dacia Bigster gets a monster makeover with bold design kits
Dacia Bigster Redust Offroad front 3/4

Dacia Bigster gets a monster makeover with bold design kits

German tuner Carpoint is offering rugged Offroad or Sport Redust styling kits for the Dacia Bigster
News
23 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content