Best car mats on sale 2025

One of the areas of your car that takes the most abuse is its floor, with driver and passengers climbing in and out, mucky shoes, shuffling feet and shopping bags all contributing to wear and tear.

If you don’t protect your car’s carpets, then before you know it, you may find them stained, scuffed or holed. And on the basis that new carpets are an interior-out job, the cost of replacement can be huge.

That’s why a set of floor mats is a sensible investment, but with a wide choice of aftermarket options available, which is best? Here, we’ve brought together a mixture of mats – universal and tailored, rubber and fabric – to see which are tougher than the rest and will provide the best protection.

How we tested

In each case, we ordered a set of four mats and looked at the overall quality and finish. With fabric ones, we looked at the depth of the pile and thickness of the stitching, while with rubber mats we were more concerned with the thickness and weight of the rubber. We also looked at how easy the mats were to install, and how much each set would cost. We also then conducted a safety test with each set of mats, which included a 15-minute test drive to check for movement, and shuffled our feet to see if the mat moved.

Best car mats

Below we rank the best cars mats currently on sale...

Simply Brands Excalibur Car Mats