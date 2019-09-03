Best indoor car covers 2025

Garages can be dusty environments, leading to cobwebs, dirt and deposits landing on your car, even if you’re doing the right thing by keeping it out of the elements.

That’s where an indoor car cover comes in. If you own a hobby car or a classic model, then you’ll certainly want to keep it clean and free of contaminants, both to protect the precious paintwork and also to keep it clean and ready for action on those special days when you get to use it.

We’ve brought together a selection of covers suitable for cars that are kept inside, including indoor-specific items and multi-purpose products, which can be handy if you’re planning a weekend away and have to leave your car outside at the mercy of the elements overnight.

All of the covers we tested here are universal items, which we tried out on a 2003 MG TF, typical of the type of car a buyer may use them for. You can also buy tailored-to-fit car covers for specific makes and models, which are generally more expensive and are often made to order.

How we tested

We ordered nine covers from a selection of suppliers in a generic small-car size, which was recommended for the dimensions of our MG. We then looked at how easy they were to fit on the car, and then pack away after use and store. Bonus points were awarded if they could be stashed away easily in the MG’s boot.