Best car jump starter packs 2025
Which portable power unit should you keep handy to get your car going or to top up devices when you’re out and about?
With the colder, darker days starting to roll in, your car’s battery could be feeling the strain. Even the most modern electric and hybrid models rely on an old-fashioned 12V power source to start their sophisticated systems, and a little too long sitting in the car with the radio on could leave you with the dreaded ‘click’ when you try the starter.
Rather than calling the breakdown services or begging for a jump start from a passer-by, booster batteries pack a punch that belies their compact size. Even the smallest can start the average car, while the biggest will be able to power up larger vehicles multiple times.
In addition to getting you started, many packs can now act as power sources to keep devices topped up in an emergency, or even while you are camping. Many also have lanterns and other helpful features. Watts going to be our winner and volt to the top of the podium?
How we tested
All the packs were fully charged and then attached to a weak 12V battery on a 1.6-litre diesel that was immobilised to prevent it running. We engaged the starter motor for five seconds, five times with a one-minute break between each try. We noted the battery-state indicator at the end of the test.
In addition, we scored extra features offered, such as USB outlets, lights, storage cases and power gauges. Ease of use was also considered, because you don’t want to be looking through an instruction book on a rainy day when you are late for work. Finally, we assessed value for money, taking into account the size of the internal battery and power.
MSC Overland 10Ah
- Price: around £89.85
- Size: 10Ah
- Rating: 5 stars
- Contact: mobilesolarchargers.co.uk
It might not have the biggest battery or the most power, but the MSC’s all-round excellence gives it the most points in our test and the Best Buy title. It’s supplied in a compact case that will fit in most gloveboxes and includes a 12V-socket attachment to run accessories such as a tyre pump.
The Overland had no problem in our tests and was still going strong after our five simulated starts, showing an 81 per cent charge on the LCD readout.
Gooloo GP4000
- Price: around £79.99
- Size: 24Ah
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: gooloo.uk
The Gooloo has a low price, but it’s got some big numbers on its spec list. It’s physically large, at 22cm long; only the Rings with their boosters attached are longer in this test. The 24Ah battery is the biggest here, as is the claimed 800-Amp output, which would start a tractor. The downside is that the pack is heavy and cumbersome. The simple four-bar LED gauge also makes it tricky to see the exact charge level.
Nebo Assist 800
- Price: around £99.99
- Size: 8.1Ah
- Rating: 4.5 stars
- Contact: screwfix.com
Nebo is new to these tests and impressed us. The Assist 800 has a neat carrying handle and two protected USB A sockets. The booster cables plug into another outlet without the need for the chunky attachments. Once plugged in, it gave a real kick of power in our tests.
There is no hard storage case, with the Nebo using a bag that has instructions helpfully printed on the outside. The unit has a bright floodlight, too, which can also flash red to become a warning beacon.
Ring Ultraboost 1,500A
- Price: around £109.99
- Size: 12Ah
- Rating: 4 stars
- Contact: ringautomotive.com
Ring’s biggest jump pack is full of features we liked, including a comically large digital power display and multi-function lamp. Behind a weatherproof rubber plug you’ll find a USB-A outlet and a socket to attach the ‘Ringtelligence’ jump unit.
This is almost half the size of the pack again, but has the longest cables in this test, which is useful if you need to stretch from a positive terminal to a grounding point in the engine bay. The Ring also breezed the starting tests.
Simply JS001 1,000A Jump Starter & Powerbank
- Price: around £199.99
- Size: 16Ah
- Rating: 3.5 stars
- Contact: simply-brands.com
In the Simply JS001’s large zip-up case is a bewildering array of plugs and wires to manage power in and out of the pack. The 1,000A cranking power and LCD screen meant the tests were a breeze, but the price rules the unit out of a higher score.
Ring Ultraboost 500A
- Price: around £74.99
- Size: 6Ah
- Rating: 3 stars
- Contact: screwfix.com
The battery is half the size and its claimed starting current of 200A was barely enough to turn over the diesel engine, and it has to make do with a basic battery gauge and no torch, too. We appreciated the long cables and neat case, though.
Noco GB40 Boost Plus
- Price: around £115.95
- Size: N/A
- Rating: 3 stars
- Contact: halfords.com
There’s an indestructible feel to the GB40, with rubber bungs protecting its ports and sockets, and it has the brightest torch of any pack here. The battery size isn’t stated, but it was wilting by our fifth test start. It’s pricey and a case costs an extra £20.95.
Simply JS003 1,000A Jump Starter & Powerbank
- Price: around £100
- Size: 6Ah
- Rating: 2 stars
- Contact: jrpdistribution.co.uk
The JS003’s huge storage case seems disproportionate when the pack is the size of a smartphone. A good range of cables is supplied, but it didn’t have enough grunt to start our motor, even when the four-bar LED power gauge showed it was fully charged.
Verdict
The best all-rounder is the MSC Overland 10Ah, with a good balance of performance and features in a compact package. If you need a jumper that can start bigger engines or handle multiple flat batteries in a day, then the GOOLOO GP4000 is great value. Third place goes to the neat Nebo Assist 800, with an extra recommended rosette for the Ring Ultraboost 1,500A.
