Best car jump starter packs 2025

With the colder, darker days starting to roll in, your car’s battery could be feeling the strain. Even the most modern electric and hybrid models rely on an old-fashioned 12V power source to start their sophisticated systems, and a little too long sitting in the car with the radio on could leave you with the dreaded ‘click’ when you try the starter.

Rather than calling the breakdown services or begging for a jump start from a passer-by, booster batteries pack a punch that belies their compact size. Even the smallest can start the average car, while the biggest will be able to power up larger vehicles multiple times.

In addition to getting you started, many packs can now act as power sources to keep devices topped up in an emergency, or even while you are camping. Many also have lanterns and other helpful features. Watts going to be our winner and volt to the top of the podium?

How we tested

All the packs were fully charged and then attached to a weak 12V battery on a 1.6-litre diesel that was immobilised to prevent it running. We engaged the starter motor for five seconds, five times with a one-minute break between each try. We noted the battery-state indicator at the end of the test.