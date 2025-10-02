Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Product reviews

Henry Quick Pro vacuum cleaner review

We test Henry’s latest cordless hand-held vacuum cleaner

By:Tom Barnard
2 Oct 2025
Henry Quick Pro - upright
Overall Auto Express rating

3.5

  • Price: around £249.99  
  • Rating: 3.5 stars  
  • Contact: myhenry.com

Most of us will be familiar with the Henry family of vacuums, which seem to be the mainstay for professional cleaners and anyone who needs a hard-working machine. The company has now branched out to make cordless hand-held cleaners, including this Quick Pro, which is designed to go head-to-head with the likes of Dyson’s Car + Boat.

At £249.99, it’s not cheap, but it can swap from being a hand-held into an upright ‘stick’ device, so can be used in both the home and car. There are plenty of attachments included too, with a flexible crevice nozzle for hard-to-reach areas, an extension tube, a soft brush for dashboards, and a mini motorised tool, which is good for doing mats and boot floors.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Instead of using filters, the Henry has pods, which work as dust bags and keep the dirt contained inside, making emptying far cleaner than with most rivals. The downside is that the bags fill up quickly – ours was feeling close to capacity after one sweep around a grubby hatchback. Plus, they can’t be reused, and a pack of 10 replacements costs £12.99 – although six are included in the box.

The 25.2V battery is claimed to last an hour on the low setting, but like most users we went straight for the high power, which was strong enough to lift floor mats using the motorised tool. It lasted just over 15 minutes and takes 150 minutes to charge from flat to full capacity.

Henry Quick Pro - in the boot of a car

The vacuum feels well built and is great to use in a car or on carpets at home. But it looks pricey and the pod system means it will cost more than rivals to run too.

