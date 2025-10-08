New Silver Cross Glide Plus 360 child car seat review

Verdict

The Silver Cross Glide Plus 360 is quite simply the infant child seat to have. Its recline-flat feature is a game-changer, allowing babies to sleep uninterrupted during car travel. Yes, it’s pricey, but the level of features and high quality materials make it a superb buy for any new parent.

Price: £225 (£445 with optional base)

£225 (£445 with optional base) Contact: Silver Cross

Every now and then a new product feature comes along that makes you question why nobody had done it before. A real game changer in its industry. Lie-flat infant seats are exactly that in the world of child car seats because their party piece is something that new parents will love. Who wouldn’t want their baby to lay flat as if in a cot while travelling?

The Silver Cross Glide Plus 360 is one of a few new infant car seats that boasts this feature and it’s absolutely fantastic. It works in the same way most other seats do, connected via the brand’s Base Plus 360 base, which itself is secured to your car’s ISOFIX points. Once the seat is in place, the seat can be reclined through a simple lever. Minimal fuss.

Harry - our little tester - would doubtless confirm its comfort if he were able. But what he lacks in speech, he more than made up for with his actions. Sleeping peacefully on journeys and remaining asleep when carried into the house. The almost seamless transition is arguably the best thing about seats that can recline flat. It’s all well and good being asleep in the car, but no parent wants their child waking the second they arrive at their destination. Also, at just 4kg in weight, the seat can be transferred without too much strain.

It’s not just the reline flat feature that makes this such an impressive seat, though, as it’s packed with useful features. When connected to the aforementioned Base Plus 360, the Glide Plus 360 can be fully rotated across 360 degrees. This makes it both easy to put your baby into the seat if he/she is already in the car, or equally stress-free to lift the seat out with your baby inside. We found this feature extremely straightforward to use and Harry never woke up during this process.

Another thing that aided Harry’s sleep is the high quality materials that Silver Cross has used. The £445 price (with the base) might turn some people off, but this is a premium product. The soft bamboo material feels luxurious to the touch, and the side ventilation helps with cooling. It’s also durable, and easy to wipe clean. We had no problem wiping off small spillages without leaving any hint of a stain.

Of course, being a Silver Cross product, the seat is very highly rated when it comes to safety. We didn’t perform our own tests, but it’s approved by the R129/04 safety standard and it features intelligent shock-absorbing technology for maximum protection should the worst happen.

