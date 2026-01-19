Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Product reviews

70mai Omni dash cam review

70mai’s Omni captures clear images when driving, but is also able to use AI to detect an incident and rotate the camera to capture footage when parked

By:Tom Barnard
19 Jan 2026
70mai Omni dash cam
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

  • Price: around £200 (plus memory card)
  • Contact: amazon.co.uk

Reading the description of 70mai’s new Omni dash cam had us both curious and confused, because it seems to be packed with interesting innovations.

For starters, the unit has 4K video capture at 60 frames per second – the best quality available for any dash cam sold in the UK. But the really interesting part is the Omni’s ability to rotate through 360 degrees when the camera’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sensors detect a collision or suspicious activity while the car is parked.

  • Dash cam testing
    Best dash cams 2025

The cylindrical-shaped Omni remains fixed while driving, but when the car is stationary it will act like a sophisticated CCTV camera, following people and vehicles who get near to the car. If an incident is detected, a “Collision Detection Algorithm” turns to the source and records a 30-second clip.

70mai Omni

For it to work, you will need a pricey £49.99 hard-wire kit to give the cam a permanent 12V power supply. This kit also includes a 4G module, which allows the user to connect to the camera remotely using the UK’s mobile data networks.

The footage is amazingly clear while driving and is particularly impressive at night, but the video captured seems to suffer more from vibrations on rough roads than rivals.

The camera has a screen built in, which can show footage, but while you’re driving, it just displays the time, menus and a cartoon character who waves at you when switching on.

On its own the 70mai Omni is an impressive, if slightly bulky, camera at a reasonable price. But it’s the parking mode technology which lifts it above other dash cams on the market.

