Thinkware U1000 Plus dash cam review

Around £250 (including 64GB SD card)

While Thinkware has long been a best-selling brand in the UK, its dash cams have not been Best Buys because their high prices don’t seem to reflect the features and performance.

The company has just launched an updated version of its popular U1000, which aims to keep things competitive by cutting the cost while adding Bluetooth, a new app and a more sophisticated night-vision system.

The U1000 Plus has a chunky screenless body, so its set-up menus are accessed through a new and improved app, which can now link to your phone via Bluetooth or WiFi. If your car has a built-in hotspot, you can also use connected features to view live footage and download video clips while away from the car, if the cam is permanently powered. Unusually, the U1000 is supplied with a hardwire kit; however, this will require a professional (or skilled DIY) fitment, so a conventional 12V plug is a no-cost option.

While the front camera records 4K footage, the optional rear cam (£90) will only capture at 1080p. The night-vision feature means the video quality after dark is impressive, with numberplates visible in low light conditions. But it can’t match rivals from 70mai and Viofo that are capable of 60 frames per second.

While the U1000 costs less than before, once you’ve added options to make it competitive, it still looks expensive and under-specified.

