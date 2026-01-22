Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Astro AI tyre pump review

At less than £20, Astro’s compact tyre pump can be kept in the glovebox until it’s needed, but don’t lose the attachments

By:Tom Barnard
22 Jan 2026
Astro AI tyre pump
Overall Auto Express rating

4.0

Keeping on top of your air pressures will pay you back with better handling, improved fuel consumption and longer tyre life.

A cordless pump like this new Astro AI will make this less of a chore, and the price of under £20 means it could soon pay for itself – especially if you pay to use a garage’s compressor every month or so.

The Astro inflator is impressively small too, being about the same size as a couple of packs of playing cards stacked together. It weighs less than a large apple, but has a decent amount of power with a 1,800mAh rechargeable battery.

The makers claim this is enough to inflate up to eight car tyres. We were sceptical, but it added 10psi to a 14-inch wheel a dozen times before we gave up – and the battery was still showing two out of three bars on the level meter.

The digital display also has a pressure gauge with selectable units, and four preset modes for a car, motorcycle, bike or sports equipment. Need to add air after dark? There’s also a small built-in flashlight with three modes.

The unit doesn’t inflate as quickly as larger machines, but it’s not painfully slow, and there is an auto shut-off when it reaches the preset pressure. It was just 0.1psi off when compared with our calibrated gauge, too.

Our only real complaint is that a lack of storage means you’ll need to keep the pump and its attachments in the box to prevent them being mislaid. The connector is also the clamp-on type, which can be awkward on some valves.

BUY NOW FROM AMAZON

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

