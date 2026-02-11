Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product reviews

Tom by TomTom review

The Tom by TomTom device does what it promises, but feels unnecessary in a world of free smartphone apps

By:Tom Barnard
11 Feb 2026
Tom by TomTom
Overall Auto Express rating

2.5

Most of us will have thrown our old TomTom satellite-navigation devices in the bin years ago, preferring to use the screens built into the car or our smartphones instead. But TomTom has continually evolved, with its software still used in apps and some car makers’ systems. This made us curious about its latest launch, which brings back a gadget that sticks on your dashboard. 

It is confusingly called the Tom by TomTom and is a rounded square, which is about the same size as a Custard Cream biscuit.  It’s supplied with an adhesive metal ring, allowing you to mount the device magnetically. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

You should only need to remove the Tom to charge it every month or so, because the device only works when you are in the car, automatically connecting to a TomTom navigation app installed on your smartphone when you are nearby.

As you drive, the Tom will glow and beep warnings when you are near speed cameras and approaching bad traffic or a reported hazard such as an accident or breakdown. You can also help out other users by reporting problems on the road by tapping a button on the top of the Tom.

Tom Paired with TomTom app

We had no issues about its ability to alert effectively, although the loud beeps sound like they are from a cheap nineties kids’ toy, rather than a sophisticated device costing £69.99. But the main issue is around the need for it at all. You can use TomTom’s app or any other navigation software and get the same alerts for free. Unless you’re determined not to have your phone on show in the car, the Tom seems obsolete already.

Buy now from Amazon

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

New & used car deals

Nissan Qashqai

Nissan Qashqai

RRP £27,415Avg. savings £6,037 off RRP*Used from £10,399
New Nissan QashqaiUsed Nissan Qashqai
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

RRP £29,820Avg. savings £6,182 off RRP*Used from £12,295
New Hyundai TucsonUsed Hyundai Tucson
Renault Clio

Renault Clio

RRP £16,160Avg. savings £3,398 off RRP*Used from £7,195
New Renault ClioUsed Renault Clio
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £19,785Avg. savings £4,644 off RRP*Used from £9,295
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Jaguar GT: latest details on the groundbreaking 1,000bhp four-door EV
Jaguar GT - front (exclusive image)

New Jaguar GT: latest details on the groundbreaking 1,000bhp four-door EV

Jaguar’s four-door GT will have more power than a Bugatti Veyron, but it also weighs nearly a tonne more too!
News
9 Feb 2026
Tesla has dropped its Standards: entry-level Model Y and Model 3 renamed
Tesla Model Y - front 3/4

Tesla has dropped its Standards: entry-level Model Y and Model 3 renamed

Just a few months after Tesla introduced the Standard name for its more basic models, it’s been dropped
News
6 Feb 2026
Long-term test: Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+
Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+ - header

Long-term test: Nissan Qashqai e-Power Tekna+

First report: popular family SUV makes a good first impression on our fleet
Long-term tests
10 Feb 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content