Tom by TomTom review

Most of us will have thrown our old TomTom satellite-navigation devices in the bin years ago, preferring to use the screens built into the car or our smartphones instead. But TomTom has continually evolved, with its software still used in apps and some car makers’ systems. This made us curious about its latest launch, which brings back a gadget that sticks on your dashboard.

It is confusingly called the Tom by TomTom and is a rounded square, which is about the same size as a Custard Cream biscuit. It’s supplied with an adhesive metal ring, allowing you to mount the device magnetically.

You should only need to remove the Tom to charge it every month or so, because the device only works when you are in the car, automatically connecting to a TomTom navigation app installed on your smartphone when you are nearby.

As you drive, the Tom will glow and beep warnings when you are near speed cameras and approaching bad traffic or a reported hazard such as an accident or breakdown. You can also help out other users by reporting problems on the road by tapping a button on the top of the Tom.

We had no issues about its ability to alert effectively, although the loud beeps sound like they are from a cheap nineties kids’ toy, rather than a sophisticated device costing £69.99. But the main issue is around the need for it at all. You can use TomTom’s app or any other navigation software and get the same alerts for free. Unless you’re determined not to have your phone on show in the car, the Tom seems obsolete already.

