Miofive Mirror Dash Cam review

We’re big fans of Miofive’s dash cams, and the company’s range has now been bolstered by a mirror-mounted product. Cameras that fit over a car’s rear-view mirror take up less space on smaller windscreens and are always within reach to save footage after an incident.

The Miofive Mirror Dash Cam has the added advantage of a waterproof rear camera, allowing it to be mounted on the outside of a vehicle. This means it can be used on convertibles with no fixed rear window, or vans and campers. In addition to recording what’s going on behind you, the Miofive can also be used as a live viewing camera.

The unit itself can replace your existing mirror, or be mounted over it using straps or sticky pads. It is then either powered from an optional hardwire kit, or via a USB/12V socket. The mirror surface is a 11.26-inch touchscreen display, which can either be turned off to show a normal reflection or show the views from the front, rear or both cameras. Using a separate GPS antenna, it will also alert you to speed limits.

The 4K front-view camera has superior footage to the 2K rear – we found the rear camera quickly became dirty. It was also a little laggy to react, especially at night, which limited its usefulness as a live rear-view camera when reversing into a space.

