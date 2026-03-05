70mai Dash Cam 4K T800 review

Three channels, 4K and 4G – these numbers might be confusing, but they are a sign that the world of dash cams is advancing, with features that promise to give the very best evidence of what is going on around your car.

Chinese brand 70mai is right at the cutting edge of this, and claims to have the world’s first three-channel camera, with 4K Ultra HD recording for the lenses looking to the front and rear of the car, plus a 1080P feed looking at the driver and inside of the car.

The detail from both exterior-facing cameras is truly impressive, with a variety of sensors said to enhance details such as registration plates, especially at night. The front camera is also capable of recording at 60 frames per second rather than the more common 30, which provides better detail when driving at speed. However, it is only available when you turn off the other two cameras. The footage inside the car is not as clear at only 1080P, but it doesn’t need the same detail, because the subjects are closer.

We tried the T800 with the hard-wire pack that allows the camera to keep watching when the car is parked, and can even use a 4G data connection to allow you to watch a live feed using an app. These accessories only add to the already hefty price, but a 512GB memory card is included. If you need the best all-round coverage, it is worth the money.

